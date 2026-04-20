St Francis Preparatory School

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St Francis Preparatory School

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August Regents - 2026

61-00 Francis Lewis Blvd

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365, USA

Algebra I (August 18th - 8:00 AM)
$40

4 left!

Algebra I (August 18th - 8:00 AM)

English Language Arts (August 18th - 8:00 AM)
$40

4 left!

English Language Arts (August 18th - 8:00 AM)

Global History & Geography II (August 18th - 11:30 AM)
$40

4 left!

Global History & Geography II (August 18th - 11:30 AM)

Algebra II (August 18th - 11:30 AM)
$40

4 left!

Algebra II (August 18th - 11:30 AM)

U.S. History & Government (August 19th - 8:00 AM)
$40

4 left!

(If you need to retake both Chemistry and US History please select - US History as this is a mandatory exam needed to graduate)

U.S. History & Government (August 19th - 8:00 AM)

Physical Science/Chemistry (August 19th - 8:00 AM)
$40

4 left!

(If you need to retake both Chemistry and US History please select - US History as this is a mandatory exam needed to graduate)

Physical Science/ Chemistry (August 19th - 8:00 AM)

Earth and Space Sciences (August 19th - 8:00 AM)
$40

4 left!

Earth and Space Sciences (August 19th - 8:00 AM)

Geometry (August 19th -11:30 AM)
$40

4 left!

Geometry (August 19th -11:30 AM)

Life Science: Biology (August 19th - 11:30 AM)
$40

4 left!

Life Science: Biology (August 19th - 11:30 AM)

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