August Regents - 2026

Hosted by
About this event
4 left!
Algebra I (August 18th - 8:00 AM)
4 left!
English Language Arts (August 18th - 8:00 AM)
4 left!
Global History & Geography II (August 18th - 11:30 AM)
4 left!
Algebra II (August 18th - 11:30 AM)
4 left!
(If you need to retake both Chemistry and US History please select - US History as this is a mandatory exam needed to graduate)
U.S. History & Government (August 19th - 8:00 AM)
4 left!
(If you need to retake both Chemistry and US History please select - US History as this is a mandatory exam needed to graduate)
Physical Science/ Chemistry (August 19th - 8:00 AM)
4 left!
Earth and Space Sciences (August 19th - 8:00 AM)
4 left!
Geometry (August 19th -11:30 AM)
4 left!
Life Science: Biology (August 19th - 11:30 AM)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!