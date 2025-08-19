August Tip Boards

Winner will receive one $500 Target gift card and one $100 gift card to Old Navy, Dicks Sporting Goods, ULTA, Famous Footwear and Aerie/AE. There will be 75 tips sold for $18 on serial number 90838

Winner will receive one $500 Southwest gift card. There will be 75 tips sold for $9 each on serial number 90545

Winner will receive ten $30 PA Lottery scratch offs. There will be 40 tips sold for $10 each on serial number 37571

Winner will receive one $100 Cheesecake gift card. There will be 75 tips sold for $2 each on serial number 89932

