August Tip Boards

Winner will receive one $500 Target gift card and one $100 gift card to Old Navy, Dicks Sporting Goods, ULTA, Famous Footwear and Aerie/AE. There will be 75 tips sold for $18 on serial number 90838
Winner will receive one $500 Southwest gift card. There will be 75 tips sold for $9 each on serial number 90545
Winner will receive ten $30 PA Lottery scratch offs. There will be 40 tips sold for $10 each on serial number 37571
Winner will receive one $100 Cheesecake gift card. There will be 75 tips sold for $2 each on serial number 89932
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing