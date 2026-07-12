Eagle Sports Of Greater Augusta Inc

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Eagle Sports Of Greater Augusta Inc

About this event

Augusta Eagles Volleyball 2026 Season Dues

Concession Fee
$25

$25 Concession fee due NLT July 27th.

MS Team - Full Players Dues
$500

$500 Middle School Player Dues, due NLT August 6th.

JV Team - Full Player Dues
$600

$600 Middle School Player Dues, due NLT August 6th.

Varsity Team - Full Player Dues
$700

$700 Middle School Player Dues, due NLT August 6th.

MS/JV/VAR Partial Payment
Pay what you can

Use this if you have acquired sponsorships but still have a remaining balance for dues not covered by your sponsorships. ***For instance MS Player $500 dues, but had 2 sponsors $360 ($200 - $20 electronics fee x 2), player would owe $140 to be paid with this option

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