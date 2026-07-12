Augusta Eagles Volleyball 2026 Season Dues

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About this event
$25 Concession fee due NLT July 27th.
$500 Middle School Player Dues, due NLT August 6th.
$600 Middle School Player Dues, due NLT August 6th.
$700 Middle School Player Dues, due NLT August 6th.
Use this if you have acquired sponsorships but still have a remaining balance for dues not covered by your sponsorships. ***For instance MS Player $500 dues, but had 2 sponsors $360 ($200 - $20 electronics fee x 2), player would owe $140 to be paid with this option
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!