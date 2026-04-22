Augustana Early Learning Center Evening of the Arts Auction

The Ladybug class proudly presents a one-of-a-kind Custom Jenga Set! Get ready for fun, laughter, and a little friendly competition. Each block has been thoughtfully personalized by the children, making this classic game a truly special keepsake filled with creativity and charm.Perfect for family game nights, gatherings, or as a unique conversation piece, this set brings joy beyond the game itself. As you stack and play, you’ll be reminded of the little hands and big imaginations that helped create it.

A meaningful blend of play and memory-making, this custom Jenga set is a wonderful way to support the AELC community while taking home something truly unique.