Augustana Early Learning Center Evening of the Arts Auction

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One of a kind Custom Colorful Colorado Corn Hole Boards created by the Dragonflies class! A beautiful acrylic painted set of 2 corn hole boards created with family fun in mind! Included with the boards are 4 red and 4 blue beanbags and a convenient carrying case.
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The Ladybug class proudly presents a one-of-a-kind Custom Jenga Set! Get ready for fun, laughter, and a little friendly competition. Each block has been thoughtfully personalized by the children, making this classic game a truly special keepsake filled with creativity and charm.Perfect for family game nights, gatherings, or as a unique conversation piece, this set brings joy beyond the game itself. As you stack and play, you’ll be reminded of the little hands and big imaginations that helped create it.
A meaningful blend of play and memory-making, this custom Jenga set is a wonderful way to support the AELC community while taking home something truly unique.
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The Bumblebee class proudly presents this striking Collaborative Abstract Art Creation, a modern, high-contrast piece that beautifully captures creativity in motion. Using layered prints and bold textures, each child contributed to this dynamic composition resulting in a stunning pattern of organic shapes that feel both playful and sophisticated. With its timeless black-and-white design, this artwork is versatile enough to complement any space. Look closely and you’ll see the individuality of each child woven into the larger design, making it a truly meaningful and one-of-a-kind keepsake.
A perfect blend of contemporary style and heartfelt creation, this piece will add character to your home while supporting the AELC community.
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The Firefly class proudly presents this vibrant, one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork. Each child contributed to this playful leaf-inspired designs, resulting in a stunning four-panel composition that brings warmth and energy to any space.
Perfect for a playroom, classroom, or family living area, this artwork is not only visually striking but also a meaningful keepsake that captures a moment in your child’s early learning journey. A true celebration of imagination and community, this piece will brighten your home while supporting a wonderful cause.
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The Cricket class proudly presents this beautifully transformed Writing Desk, a functional piece of furniture turned into a heartfelt work of art. Each child added their own creative touch through colorful handprints and playful details, bringing life and personality to every side of the desk.
Lining the front is a special row of class photos, capturing the smiling faces behind the masterpiece—making this not just a desk, but a lasting memory of a joyful year together.
Perfect for a child’s room, homework space, or creative corner, this one-of-a-kind piece blends purpose with sentiment. A truly meaningful keepsake that celebrates growth, creativity, and community while supporting the AELC mission.
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Bring a touch of whimsy and wonder into your home with this beautiful Collaborative Garden Creation by the Butterfly class. This one-of-a-kind canvas features handprint flowers blooming across a vibrant green garden, with playful butterflies fluttering above—each detail lovingly created by the children. From the textured petals to the bright pops of color and sparkle, this piece captures the joy, imagination, and individuality of every child who contributed. It’s a charming addition to a playroom, nursery, or family space—and a meaningful keepsake that celebrates creativity and growth.
A truly special work of art that will brighten your home while supporting the AELC community.
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Cricket Class “Play Together” Gift Card Basket ($585+ Value) Get ready for unforgettable family fun with this thoughtfully curated gift card bundle designed to help you play, explore, and enjoy time together! Whether you're planning a game night, a day out, or a fun family adventure, this basket has something for everyone.
Enjoy shopping and playtime at Timbuk Toys ($30), cheer on the action with Onyx Rugby tickets ($215), and grab a delicious bite at Park Burger ($30) or Ester's Pub ($100).
Keep the fun going with passes to Lava Island ($80), get creative at Ceramics in the City ($20), and cool off with a sweet treat from Sweet Action Ice Cream ($30). Round it all out with a cultural outing to the History Colorado Center ($80). From games and sports to food, creativity, and exploration, this basket is your ticket to making lasting family memories together!
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Bumblebee Class Colorado Sports Basket – Cheer, Sip & Celebrate ($525+ Value)
Get ready to rep Colorado and enjoy the ultimate game-day experience with this action-packed sports basket! Perfect for fans and families alike, this bundle brings together live sports, local favorites, and premium gear.
Score 4 tickets to see Colorado Buffaloes football take on Weber State (Sept. 12, 2026) ($300 value), plus show your Buffs pride with added CU Buffaloes football gear. You’ll also enjoy VIP Ball Arena tour tickets ($60 value)for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of Denver’s premier sports venues.
Rep your teams in style with a Colorado Avalanche water bottle, cozy Avalanche plush blanket, and a helmet cooler—perfect for tailgates. Sip in style with two YETI tumblers.
Baseball fans will love the $50 gift card to the Colorado Rockies, along with collectible 2026 Rockies cards and a throwback Rockies media guide. Round it out with a Target gift card for tailgating essentials, plus local eats and drinks at Campus Lounge ($50) and Recess Beer Garden ($50).
Whether you're heading to the stadium or hosting your own watch party, this basket has everything you need to cheer on your teams in true Colorado style.
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Butterfly Class Self-Care & Wellness Basket – Relax, Recharge & Renew ($100+ Value) Treat yourself (or someone special) to the gift of rest and relaxation with this thoughtfully curated self-care basket. Start your day with a delicious breakfast from Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery ($100 value), then ease into a day of comfort and calm. Wrap up in a cozy knitted shawl and furry socks, light a soothing candle, and unwind with bath bombs and luxurious self-care products designed to help you recharge.
Find your flow with yoga pose cards, sip a warm cup of tea, and indulge in sweet treats like chocolates and face sheet masks. Capture your thoughts and intentions with a journal and pen, perfect for reflection and mindfulness.
Whether it’s a quiet morning, a spa-like evening, or a full day of relaxation, this basket is your invitation to pause, breathe, and take care of you.
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Ladybug Class Movie Night / Date Night Basket ($155+ Value) Create the perfect night in (or out!) with this cozy and fun-filled Movie Night / Date Night basket—designed for relaxing evenings, great food, and memorable moments. Enjoy a night at the movies with a Denver Film Society gift certificate ($75 value) or stay in and build your own theater experience at home. This basket includes everything you need for the ultimate movie setup: a popcorn popper, kernels, seasonings, a classic popcorn bucket with bowls, and plenty of movie night candy. Pair your film with a delicious meal thanks to gift certificates to Oblio's Pizzeria ($50) and Park Burger ($30). Then get comfortable with a cozy blanket and a convenient couch arm tray, perfect for keeping snacks and drinks within reach. Whether it’s a date night or a fun family movie marathon, this basket has everything you need to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
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Dragonfly Class Italian Night Basket – Cook, Sip & Savor ($240+ Value) Bring the flavors of Italy home with this deliciously curated Italian Night basket. Perfect for a memorable evening of cooking, dining, and connection. Enjoy a hands-on culinary experience with a cooking class for two at STIR Cooking School ($240 value), where you’ll learn new skills and techniques to elevate your time in the kitchen. Then recreate the magic at home with a thoughtfully selected collection of Italian essentials. This basket includes premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar, a variety of authentic Italian pastas and sauces for endless entrée options, and an apron to get you into chef mode. Set the mood with red wine served in wine glasses, and enjoy a cozy, restaurant-quality experience right at your own table.
Whether it’s a date night or a gathering with friends, this basket is your invitation to cook, sip, and savor la dolce vita.
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Firefly Class Mountain Getaway Basket – Adventure Awaits ($500+ Value) Escape to the mountains and create unforgettable family memories with this cozy and adventure-ready getaway basket! Whether you’re looking for outdoor exploration or relaxing by the fire, this package has everything you need. Enjoy a 2-night stay at the YMCA of the Rockies ($350 value), the perfect home base for hiking, wildlife spotting, and mountain fun. Gear up for your trip with a REI gift card ($75 value), and prepare for your wildlife adventure with passes for four to the Denver Zoo ($104 value).
Back at the cabin, unwind with a cozy blanket, a selection of books and games, and a delicious hot chocolate and s’mores kit—complete with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate for the perfect fireside treat. Round it out with two pairs of goodr sunglasses to keep you stylish on all your outdoor adventures.
Whether you're exploring the Rockies or enjoying a quiet night in, this basket is your ticket to the perfect mountain escape.
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Balayage & Haircut Experience with Hair by Lisa Nicole ($400 Value) Refresh your look with a stunning, customized balayage and precision haircut by Hair by Lisa Nicole. This 2-hour salon experience is designed to create natural, sun-kissed dimension tailored perfectly to your style.
To keep your hair looking healthy and vibrant long after your appointment, this package also includes three premium Olaplex products that are trusted favorites known for repairing damage, strengthening strands, and enhancing shine.Walk out of the salon feeling confident, refreshed, and effortlessly polished—this is the ultimate treat for you and your hair. ✨
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Custom Sign Project by MtnHigh Sign + Design ($500 Value) Bring your vision to life with a custom sign project from MtnHigh Sign + Design! Whether you’re elevating your business, enhancing your home, or celebrating a special event, this $500 credit can be applied toward a wide range of high-quality, professionally crafted signage. Choose from options like eye-catching wall graphics, bold dimensional lettering, personalized house signs, illuminated displays, or banners and yard signs for events and celebrations. Their team will work with you to design something unique, polished, and perfectly tailored to your needs.
Starting bid
Moxi Laser Treatment – Glow, Refresh, Renew ($800 Value) Reveal brighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin with the Moxi Laser—This gentle, non-ablative laser uses advanced technology to create tiny micro-channels in the skin, stimulating your body’s natural healing process and boosting collagen production.
Perfect for anyone looking to prevent or address early signs of aging, sun damage, uneven tone, or texture, Moxi delivers noticeable results with little to no downtime. It’s safe for all skin types and can be done year-round—making it an easy, effective way to keep your skin looking its best.
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a refreshed, radiant glow ✨
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Lucky Devil Birthday Party Cookie Experience ($85+ Value) Treat your next celebration to something truly unforgettable with a custom cookie experience from our very own Chef David of Lucky Devil Food & Goods! This gift certificate brings the magic of handcrafted, small-batch treats straight to your party.
Known for his “sinfully little treats,” Chef David creates beautifully designed, delicious cookies that are perfect for birthdays and special occasions. Whether you’re celebrating a little one or hosting a festive gathering, these cookies will be a standout centerpiece—and a guaranteed crowd favorite.
Sweet, creative, and made with care—this is more than dessert, it’s an experience your guests will be talking about long after the party ends!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!