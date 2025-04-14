Augustana Early Learning Evening of the Arts

The Butterfly class sponsored this self care/wellness basket that will have you relaxed and serene in moments! This basket includes a accupressure mat, bala bangle weights, towels, massage star, seed bomb popper, bath crayons for the kids, face masks, Four Seasons gift card ($150 value), Victoria Secret gift card ($50 value) and a Tablon coffee/Hearth cafe gift certificate ($25 value).
Italian Night Basket
$100
Starting bid
The Cricket class sponsored this Italian Night Basket that will have you singing allegro! This basket includes wine, hard cheese, and more. Toast with bottles of red and white wine, enjoy all the yummies for a delicious charcuterie board including fine cheeses, meats, olives, and specialty knives. A variety of pastas and sauces allow you many entrée options! Additional items include wooden utensils, prep materials and more. Solute!!
Mountain Getaway Basket
$100
Starting bid
The Firefly class sponsored this Mountain Getaway Basket that is ready for those unforgettable mountainous moments! This basket includes a cozy Pendleton blanket, s'mores kit with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate, hot chocolate, mugs, coffee, camping cards, REI gift card ($50), nalgene water bottle, and camping cookbook.
Denver Sports Basket
$100
Starting bid
The Bumblebee class sponsored this Denver Sports Basket that will get you cheering! This CleverMade cooler includes a VIP tour of Ball arena, Colorado Avalanche puck and picture signed by left winger and captain of the Avalanche NHL team, Gabriel Landeskog (certificate of Authenticity included for both puck and picture), Avalanche hat, "5280" Nuggets blanket, and golf gift certificates ($50 value).
Colorado Avalanche Signed Hockey Stick
$150
Starting bid
Colorado Avalanche Team signed Hockey Stick
Movie/Date Night Basket
$100
Starting bid
The Ladybug class sponsored this Movie Night/Date Night Basket that will have you looking forward to the weekend! The basket includes a gift card to Ester's Pub ($50 value), popcorn popper, bowl and cups, popcorn kernels, AMC Theater gift card ($40 value), and candy.
Campster Subscription
$25
Starting bid
Water bottle with a Campster subscription "how to claim your gift" letter inside.
Campster.kids is an easy search tool for school break camps. Whether it's the 50 days off in the summer, or the 50 days off during the school year, instantly find camps that meet your family's needs including camp availability.
This package includes a search subscription good for 12 months, a Campster-branded water bottle, and fillable summer planning calendar. Perfect gift for the mom or parent in your life who undergoes the stressful search for camps.
Does not include: camp registration or any fees associated with a specific camp.
Ladybug Heart Handprints
$50
Starting bid
Firefly Handprint/fingerprint Canvas tote bag
$25
Starting bid
Handprint Butterfly
$50
Starting bid
Bumblebees abstract art
$50
Starting bid
Crickets Sprinkled Canvas
$50
Starting bid
3 one-hour virtual sessions with a Registered Dietitian
$150
Starting bid
3 one-hour virtual sessions with Nell Harloe MS, RD, CDCES. Consult includes nutrition background assessment and planning (weight, cardiac, diabetes, etc.).
