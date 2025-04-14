Augustana Early Learning Evening of the Arts

Water bottle with a Campster subscription "how to claim your gift" letter inside. Campster.kids is an easy search tool for school break camps. Whether it's the 50 days off in the summer, or the 50 days off during the school year, instantly find camps that meet your family's needs including camp availability. This package includes a search subscription good for 12 months, a Campster-branded water bottle, and fillable summer planning calendar. Perfect gift for the mom or parent in your life who undergoes the stressful search for camps. Does not include: camp registration or any fees associated with a specific camp.

