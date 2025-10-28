Virtual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Office of Advancement at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK), Zakho Road, 42003 Duhok, Kurdistan Region of Iraq

The Inextinguishable Flame item
The Inextinguishable Flame
$4,000

Starting bid

By Sabah Hussein Salih (Mezori)


Description: The crimson flame of life forever breathes warmth, vigor, and light
into the cold, unyielding fortress of time.
This flame can never fade—
for it springs from the boundless depths of love,
a vast and majestic infinity,
like the galaxies that wander through eternity.


Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas

Dimensions: 77 × 77 cm

Year: 2025

Celestial Harmony item
Celestial Harmony
$3,500

Starting bid

By Sabah Hussein Salih (Mezori)


Description: Human beings carry as many stories, dreams, and accidents—both willed and unwilled—as there are particles in the galaxy. In a state of infinite calm, I watch these stories unfold and translate them into my paintings through color and form. Strange events are still on their way, yet I breathe in harmony with them within my art. For me, painting is the act of witnessing existence at the very moment when order and mystery emerge from the chaos of the universe.


Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas

Dimensions: 106 × 106 cm

Year: 2025

Discussion in LA or Florence item
Discussion in LA or Florence
$1,000

Starting bid

By Azad Hama Shekhany


Medium: Pastel

Dimensions: 24 × 29 cm

Year: 2019

Universal Prayer Cover (Partition) item
Universal Prayer Cover (Partition) item
Universal Prayer Cover (Partition)
$350

Starting bid

By Sara Mallah


Description: The Universal Prayer Cover allows for serenity and solitude while performing one’s worship and beliefs.


Medium: Plywood & water-based acrylic-latex finishes

Dimensions: 16.3 x 382.4 cm

Year: 2024

Kurdistan Banknote (Sheikh Mahmoud Barzinji) item
Kurdistan Banknote (Sheikh Mahmoud Barzinji)
$350

Starting bid

By Asso Mamzada


Medium: Digital and printed on Canvas

Dimensions: 121 x 106 cm

Year: 2014

Kurdistan Banknote (General Mustafa Barzani) item
Kurdistan Banknote (General Mustafa Barzani)
$350

Starting bid

By Asso Mamzada


Medium: Digital and printed on Canvas

Dimensions: 107 x 101 cm

Year: 2011-2012

Kurdistan Banknote (President Qazi Muhammed) item
Kurdistan Banknote (President Qazi Muhammed)
$300

Starting bid

By Asso Mamzada


Medium: Digital and printed on Canvas

Dimensions: 117 x 101 cm

Year: 2011-2012

Kurdistan Banknote (Prince Sharafkhan Bidlisi) item
Kurdistan Banknote (Prince Sharafkhan Bidlisi)
$300

Starting bid

By Asso Mamzada


Medium: Digital and printed on Canvas

Dimensions: 111 x 91 cm

Year: 2008

Sterling Silver Ring item
Sterling Silver Ring
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Loucine Hayes


Made in Tajikistan

Description: A handcrafted sterling silver ring inspired by traditional Tajik patterns. The design features four gemstones:

  1. Hematite—framing the colorful stones with a beautiful metallic shine
  2. Black Obsidian
  3. Brown/Amber Agate
  4. Green Agate

Diameter: 19 mm



Hummingbird in Spiral item
Hummingbird in Spiral
$100

Starting bid

By Farah Ali


Description: The hummingbird, light as a breath, moves within the Fibonacci spiral, drifting between stillness and flight, a visual hymn to balance and renewal, where the infinite reveals itself within the smallest of lives.


Medium: Acrylic on Canvas

Dimensions: 60 × 50 cm

Year: 2025

Daisies in the Sun item
Daisies in the Sun
$50

Starting bid

By Niwar Abdi


Medium: Acrylic on Canvas

Dimensions: 25 × 25 cm

Year: 2025

Early Summer Day item
Early Summer Day
$50

Starting bid

By Niwar Abdi


Medium: Acrylic on Canvas

Dimensions: 25 × 25 cm

Year: 2025

Jack of Hearts: Kurdish Edition item
Jack of Hearts: Kurdish Edition
$35

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital and Printed

Dimensions: 85 × 56 cm

Year: 2021

King of Spades: Kurdish Edition item
King of Spades: Kurdish Edition
$35

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital and Printed

Dimensions: 85 × 56 cm

Year: 2021

Queen of Hearts: Kurdish Edition item
Queen of Hearts: Kurdish Edition
$35

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital and Printed

Dimensions: 85 × 56 cm

Year: 2021

Queen of Spades: Kurdish Edition item
Queen of Spades: Kurdish Edition
$35

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital and Printed

Dimensions: 85 × 56 cm

Year: 2021

Frontier Beyond #001 item
Frontier Beyond #001
$30

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm

Year: 2022

Frontier Beyond #002 item
Frontier Beyond #002
$30

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm

Year: 2022

Frontier Beyond #003 item
Frontier Beyond #003
$30

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm

Year: 2022

Woven in Tradition item
Woven in Tradition
$30

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm

Year: 2022

Şivan Perwer Caricature item
Şivan Perwer Caricature
$30

Starting bid

By Kawa Safar Hameed


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm

Year: 2022

Tea Party item
Tea Party
$25

Starting bid

By Rand Adam


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: A4 (21*29.7) cm or A3 (29.7*42) cm

Year: 2024

The Quiet Coast item
The Quiet Coast
$25

Starting bid

By Rand Adam


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: A4 (21 × 29.7) cm or A3 (29.7 × 42) cm

Year: 2023

Looking for Peace item
Looking for Peace
$25

Starting bid

By Rand Adam


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: A4 (21 × 29.7) cm or A3 (29.7 × 42) cm

Year: 2023

The Courtyard item
The Courtyard
$25

Starting bid

By Rand Adam


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: A4 (21 × 29.7) cm or A3 (29.7 × 42) cm

Year: 2025

Sunset Breeze item
Sunset Breeze
$25

Starting bid

By Rand Adam


Medium: Digital

Dimensions: A4 (21 × 29.7) cm or A3 (29.7 × 42) cm

Year: 2023

The Art of Quotes item
The Art of Quotes
$10

Starting bid

By Heva Ali Muhmmedsalih


Genre: non-fiction

Year: 2025

Bihara Barze (The Lost Spring) item
Bihara Barze (The Lost Spring)
$10

Starting bid

By Meena Zuhair Mohammed


Genre: Poetry

Year: 2024

