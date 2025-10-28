Virtual Silent Auction

By Sabah Hussein Salih (Mezori)





Description: Human beings carry as many stories, dreams, and accidents—both willed and unwilled—as there are particles in the galaxy. In a state of infinite calm, I watch these stories unfold and translate them into my paintings through color and form. Strange events are still on their way, yet I breathe in harmony with them within my art. For me, painting is the act of witnessing existence at the very moment when order and mystery emerge from the chaos of the universe.





Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas

Dimensions: 106 × 106 cm

Year: 2025