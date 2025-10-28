Virtual Silent Auction

Office of Advancement at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK), Zakho Road, 42003 Duhok, Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Starting bid
By Sabah Hussein Salih (Mezori)
Description: The crimson flame of life forever breathes warmth, vigor, and light
into the cold, unyielding fortress of time.
This flame can never fade—
for it springs from the boundless depths of love,
a vast and majestic infinity,
like the galaxies that wander through eternity.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Dimensions: 77 × 77 cm
Year: 2025
Starting bid
By Sabah Hussein Salih (Mezori)
Description: Human beings carry as many stories, dreams, and accidents—both willed and unwilled—as there are particles in the galaxy. In a state of infinite calm, I watch these stories unfold and translate them into my paintings through color and form. Strange events are still on their way, yet I breathe in harmony with them within my art. For me, painting is the act of witnessing existence at the very moment when order and mystery emerge from the chaos of the universe.
Medium: Mixed media and acrylic on canvas
Dimensions: 106 × 106 cm
Year: 2025
Starting bid
By Azad Hama Shekhany
Medium: Pastel
Dimensions: 24 × 29 cm
Year: 2019
Starting bid
By Sara Mallah
Description: The Universal Prayer Cover allows for serenity and solitude while performing one’s worship and beliefs.
Medium: Plywood & water-based acrylic-latex finishes
Dimensions: 16.3 x 382.4 cm
Year: 2024
Starting bid
By Asso Mamzada
Medium: Digital and printed on Canvas
Dimensions: 121 x 106 cm
Year: 2014
Starting bid
By Asso Mamzada
Medium: Digital and printed on Canvas
Dimensions: 107 x 101 cm
Year: 2011-2012
Starting bid
By Asso Mamzada
Medium: Digital and printed on Canvas
Dimensions: 117 x 101 cm
Year: 2011-2012
Starting bid
By Asso Mamzada
Medium: Digital and printed on Canvas
Dimensions: 111 x 91 cm
Year: 2008
Starting bid
Donated by Loucine Hayes
Made in Tajikistan
Description: A handcrafted sterling silver ring inspired by traditional Tajik patterns. The design features four gemstones:
Diameter: 19 mm
Starting bid
By Farah Ali
Description: The hummingbird, light as a breath, moves within the Fibonacci spiral, drifting between stillness and flight, a visual hymn to balance and renewal, where the infinite reveals itself within the smallest of lives.
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 60 × 50 cm
Year: 2025
Starting bid
By Niwar Abdi
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 25 × 25 cm
Year: 2025
Starting bid
By Niwar Abdi
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 25 × 25 cm
Year: 2025
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital and Printed
Dimensions: 85 × 56 cm
Year: 2021
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital and Printed
Dimensions: 85 × 56 cm
Year: 2021
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital and Printed
Dimensions: 85 × 56 cm
Year: 2021
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital and Printed
Dimensions: 85 × 56 cm
Year: 2021
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm
Year: 2022
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm
Year: 2022
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm
Year: 2022
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm
Year: 2022
Starting bid
By Kawa Safar Hameed
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: 100 × 100 cm
Year: 2022
Starting bid
By Rand Adam
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: A4 (21*29.7) cm or A3 (29.7*42) cm
Year: 2024
Starting bid
By Rand Adam
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: A4 (21 × 29.7) cm or A3 (29.7 × 42) cm
Year: 2023
Starting bid
By Rand Adam
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: A4 (21 × 29.7) cm or A3 (29.7 × 42) cm
Year: 2023
Starting bid
By Rand Adam
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: A4 (21 × 29.7) cm or A3 (29.7 × 42) cm
Year: 2025
Starting bid
By Rand Adam
Medium: Digital
Dimensions: A4 (21 × 29.7) cm or A3 (29.7 × 42) cm
Year: 2023
Starting bid
By Heva Ali Muhmmedsalih
Genre: non-fiction
Year: 2025
Starting bid
By Meena Zuhair Mohammed
Genre: Poetry
Year: 2024
