Aunt Kerry's Raffle For Rescue’s - Benefitting Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue & All 4 Cats Rescue

Nutrisource dry dog food 12lb item
Nutrisource dry dog food 12lb
$2

3 winners will be selected. Winners can select what protein Nutrisource dry dog food 12lb bag they want.

Nutrisource dry cat food 4lbs item
Nutrisource dry cat food 4lbs
$2

3 winners will be selected. Winner can select what protein.

Earthborn Holistic cat food 4lbs - 1 year supply item
Earthborn Holistic cat food 4lbs - 1 year supply
$2

Earthborn Holistic cat food 4lbs - 1 year supply. One bag per month must be used by October 2026.

Earthborn Holistic dog food 25lbs - 1 year supply item
Earthborn Holistic dog food 25lbs - 1 year supply
$2

Value ($660) Earthborn Holistic dog food 25lbs one year supply, one bag per month must be used by October 2026

Earthrated basket item
Earthrated basket
$2

(Value $75+) Earthrated product basket featuring poop bags, wipes, and more.

Brumate Tumbler MÜV 25oz item
Brumate Tumbler MÜV 25oz
$2

(Value $40.99) Brumate Tumbler - 100% leakproof coffee mug

Brumate Tumbler Resa 35oz item
Brumate Tumbler Resa 35oz
$2

(Value $45.99) Brumate Tumbler Resa 35oz. 100% leakproof straw tumbler

Brumate Tumbler ERA 40oz item
Brumate Tumbler ERA 40oz
$2

(Value $47.99) Brumate Tumbler ERA 40oz - 100% leakproof straw tumbler

Brumate ERA 30oz item
Brumate ERA 30oz
$2

(Value $45.99) Brumate ERA 30oz

Name a cat item
Name a cat
$2

(5 winners) Makes a great gift for the holidays or in honor of someone. Name one of All 4 Cats Rescue’s kitties.

Fromm Dry Cat Food 4lb bag item
Fromm Dry Cat Food 4lb bag
$2

3 winners and winners can select what kind

Fromm dry dog food 12 pound bag item
Fromm dry dog food 12 pound bag
$2

3 winners and winners can select what kind

Wellfed Ed food truck $25 gift certificate item
Wellfed Ed food truck $25 gift certificate
$2

Wellfed Ed plant-based food truck $25 gift certificate

Dave's cat food (24 cans) item
Dave’s cat food (24 cans)
$2

(Value $49) Dave’s cat food case (24 cans) - winner receives a free case of 5.5oz cans and they may select what kind 

Dave's canned dog food (12 cans) item
Dave’s canned dog food (12 cans)
$2

(Value $45) Dave’s canned dog food (12 cans at 12.5oz each). Winner can select which 12.5oz case of Dave’s dog food they want.

Red barn 3 bags of bully slices item
Red barn 3 bags of bully slices
$2

(Value $45) Red barn 3 bags of bully slices - 1 winner

The Calm Cat Gift Basket item
The Calm Cat Gift Basket
$2

$20 Starbucks gift card, chocolate strawberry & rose black tea, hot cocoa, local honey, cat mug & spoon, Hugge trivia game, Sand & Fog candle, & 2 pairs of moisturizing spa socks.


The Peaceful Pup Gift Basket item
The Peaceful Pup Gift Basket
$2

$20 Starbucks gift card, RYZE mushroom coffee, hot cocoa, local honey, dog mug, Primitives by Kathy Box Sign, & Dr Teals stress relief candle, lotion & wellness spray.

Dr. Marty's Freeze Dried Dog Food item
Dr. Marty's Freeze Dried Dog Food
$2

Value (89.99) 48 oz Bag (2 winners will be selected)

Nupro Joint Support For Dogs (Large) item
Nupro Joint Support For Dogs (Large)
$2
Nupro Joint Support For Dogs (Medium) item
Nupro Joint Support For Dogs (Medium)
$2
Nupro Joint Support For Dogs (Small) item
Nupro Joint Support For Dogs (Small)
$2

Value

Nupro Health Supplement For Cats item
Nupro Health Supplement For Cats
$2
Needham Animal Hospital - Boarding item
Needham Animal Hospital - Boarding
$2

A 5 day, 4 night stay for your dog or cat in their luxury boarding facility.

Brumate tumbler - Halloween limited edition item
Brumate tumbler - Halloween limited edition item
Brumate tumbler - Halloween limited edition
$2

(Value $47.99). The print features venus fly traps and glows in the dark!

Cat lovers basket donated by Pawsitive Vibe Prints item
Cat lovers basket donated by Pawsitive Vibe Prints item
Cat lovers basket donated by Pawsitive Vibe Prints item
Cat lovers basket donated by Pawsitive Vibe Prints
$2

(Value $140) Sweatshirt, Tote bag, cat toys, Snap bandana Cat kicker, and a Basket. All HANDMADE except the basket :)

Sweatshirt is 2XL

