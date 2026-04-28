Aurora Fossil Museum Shop

Basic information on our Teacher Kits:

FOSSIL KIT PRICING: $75 per kit

Price Breakdown: Each kit is $50 plus $25 s/h ($75 total for each kit)



WHAT'S INCLUDED:

• Fossil matrix from Aurora, North Carolina

• Fossil identification sheet

• Opportunity to schedule a customized virtual tour with museum Educators

• Each kit is designed to serve approximately 25 students



WHO CAN REQUEST A KIT:

•Elementary, middle, or high school science teachers

•Must be teaching in a public, charter, or private school classroom

•Must be teaching science to at least 25 students