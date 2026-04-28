Aurora Fossil Museum Shop

About this shop
FOSSIL KIT PRICING: $75 per kit
Price Breakdown: Each kit is $50 plus $25 s/h ($75 total for each kit)
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
• Fossil matrix from Aurora, North Carolina
• Fossil identification sheet
• Opportunity to schedule a customized virtual tour with museum Educators
• Each kit is designed to serve approximately 25 students
WHO CAN REQUEST A KIT:
•Elementary, middle, or high school science teachers
•Must be teaching in a public, charter, or private school classroom
•Must be teaching science to at least 25 students
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!