Aurora Fossil Museum's 2025 End-Of-Year Silent Auction

Cow Shark Tooth item
Cow Shark Tooth
$50

Starting bid

Place your bid to own this authentic fossilized Cow Shark tooth from Aurora, North Carolina. This beautiful, fossilized Cow Shark (Notorynchus primigenius) tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Snaggletooth Shark Tooth item
Snaggletooth Shark Tooth
$40

Starting bid

Place your bid to own this authentic shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This rare, fossilized Snaggletooth Shark (Hemipristis serra) tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Mako Tooth-A item
Fossil Mako Tooth-A
$40

Starting bid

Place your bid to own this authentic Mako sp. shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This fossilized Mako Shark tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Wreath -01 item
Fossil Wreath -01
$300

Starting bid

Fossilized Shell Wreath handmade by our Museum Educator, Dr. George Oliver.


This one-of-a-kind 15-inch diameter wreath is composed entirely of North Carolina-sourced fossil shells. It is sure to be a great conversation piece.


Don't miss your chance to own this unique wreath while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Wreath -03 item
Fossil Wreath -03
$300

Starting bid

Fossilized Shell Wreath handmade by our Museum Educator, Dr. George Oliver.


This one-of-a-kind 15-inch diameter wreath is composed entirely of North Carolina-sourced fossil shells. It is sure to be a great conversation piece.


Don't miss your chance to own this unique wreath while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Mako Tooth-D item
Fossil Mako Tooth-D
$40

Starting bid

Place your bid to own this authentic Mako sp. shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This fossilized Mako Shark tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

SS Shark Tooth Double Band Cuff item
SS Shark Tooth Double Band Cuff
$325

Starting bid

DETAILS:

Tooth: Approx. 2" x 2"


Adjustable Cuff


Fits Wrist Sizes: 5 1/2-7 ½


Handcrafted in .950 Fine Sterling Silver by Artisans in Mexico.


Retails at $449.99


Don't miss your chance to own this unique item while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Whelk item
Fossil Whelk
$25

Starting bid

Step back in time with this beautiful, fossilized whelk (Busycon sp.)shell from Aurora, NC. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Chubutensis Fossil Shark Tooth item
Chubutensis Fossil Shark Tooth
$60

Starting bid

Place your bid to own this authentic C./O. chubutensis shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. A predecessor of the APEX shark, C./O. megalodon, the C./O. chubutensis shark terrorized the ancient Miocene seas. This rare, fossilized C./O. chubutensis shark tooth offers a glimpse of the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, beautiful, showcasing the intricate details



Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Mako Tooth-B item
Fossil Mako Tooth-B
$40

Starting bid

Place your bid to own this authentic Mako sp. shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This fossilized Mako Shark tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Murex Shell item
Fossil Murex Shell
$20

Starting bid

Step back in time with this fossil from Aurora, NC. This beautiful, fossilized murex (Pterorhytis conradi) shell offers a glimpse of the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

SS Ark Shell Pendant item
SS Ark Shell Pendant
$30

Starting bid

DETAILS:


Shell: Approx. 22mm-38mm x 20mm-32mm


Length of Pendant including Bale: 1 5/16" - 1 7/8"


Handcrafted in .950 Fine Sterling Silver by Artisans in Mexico.


Retails at $59.99


Don't miss your chance to own this unique item while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Wreath -02 item
Fossil Wreath -02
$300

Starting bid

Fossilized Shell Wreath handmade by our Museum Educator, Dr. George Oliver.


This one-of-a-kind 17-inch diameter wreath is composed entirely of North Carolina-sourced fossil shells, including spiny oysters! It is sure to be a great conversation piece.


Don't miss your chance to own this unique wreath while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Mako Tooth-C item
Fossil Mako Tooth-C
$40

Starting bid

Place your bid to own this authentic Mako sp. shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This fossilized Mako Shark tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

Fossil Tiger Tooth item
Fossil Tiger Tooth
$20

Starting bid

Place your bid to own this authentic, fossilized Tiger Shark (Galeocerdo cuvier) tooth, which offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.


Key Features:

Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina

Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details


Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!

SS Multi-Fossil Ring item
SS Multi-Fossil Ring
$95

Starting bid

DETAILS:

Trilobite: Approx. 9mm x 13mm


Ammonite: Approx. 14mm x 18mm


Shark Tooth: Approx. 14mm x 14mm


Adjustable Ring Shank: 5mm
Fits Ring Sizes: 5-10


Handcrafted in .950 Fine Sterling Silver by Artisans in Mexico.

Retails at $165.00

