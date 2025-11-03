Aurora Fossil Museum's 2025 End-Of-Year Silent Auction

Hosted by
Place your bid to own this authentic fossilized Cow Shark tooth from Aurora, North Carolina. This beautiful, fossilized Cow Shark (Notorynchus primigenius) tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Place your bid to own this authentic shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This rare, fossilized Snaggletooth Shark (Hemipristis serra) tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Place your bid to own this authentic Mako sp. shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This fossilized Mako Shark tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Fossilized Shell Wreath handmade by our Museum Educator, Dr. George Oliver.
This one-of-a-kind 15-inch diameter wreath is composed entirely of North Carolina-sourced fossil shells. It is sure to be a great conversation piece.
Don't miss your chance to own this unique wreath while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Fossilized Shell Wreath handmade by our Museum Educator, Dr. George Oliver.
This one-of-a-kind 15-inch diameter wreath is composed entirely of North Carolina-sourced fossil shells. It is sure to be a great conversation piece.
Don't miss your chance to own this unique wreath while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Place your bid to own this authentic Mako sp. shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This fossilized Mako Shark tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
DETAILS:
Tooth: Approx. 2" x 2"
Adjustable Cuff
Fits Wrist Sizes: 5 1/2-7 ½
Handcrafted in .950 Fine Sterling Silver by Artisans in Mexico.
Retails at $449.99
Don't miss your chance to own this unique item while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Step back in time with this beautiful, fossilized whelk (Busycon sp.)shell from Aurora, NC. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Place your bid to own this authentic C./O. chubutensis shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. A predecessor of the APEX shark, C./O. megalodon, the C./O. chubutensis shark terrorized the ancient Miocene seas. This rare, fossilized C./O. chubutensis shark tooth offers a glimpse of the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, beautiful, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Place your bid to own this authentic Mako sp. shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This fossilized Mako Shark tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Step back in time with this fossil from Aurora, NC. This beautiful, fossilized murex (Pterorhytis conradi) shell offers a glimpse of the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
DETAILS:
Shell: Approx. 22mm-38mm x 20mm-32mm
Length of Pendant including Bale: 1 5/16" - 1 7/8"
Handcrafted in .950 Fine Sterling Silver by Artisans in Mexico.
Retails at $59.99
Don't miss your chance to own this unique item while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Fossilized Shell Wreath handmade by our Museum Educator, Dr. George Oliver.
This one-of-a-kind 17-inch diameter wreath is composed entirely of North Carolina-sourced fossil shells, including spiny oysters! It is sure to be a great conversation piece.
Don't miss your chance to own this unique wreath while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Place your bid to own this authentic Mako sp. shark tooth fossil from Aurora, North Carolina. This fossilized Mako Shark tooth offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
Place your bid to own this authentic, fossilized Tiger Shark (Galeocerdo cuvier) tooth, which offers a glimpse into the rich natural history of the area. Whether you're a collector, a history enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of antiquity, this item is a must-have addition to your collection.
Key Features:
Origin: Lee Creek, Aurora, North Carolina
Condition: Well-preserved, showcasing the intricate details
Bring home a piece of the past. Don't miss your chance to own this unique fossil while supporting the Aurora Fossil Museum!
DETAILS:
Trilobite: Approx. 9mm x 13mm
Ammonite: Approx. 14mm x 18mm
Shark Tooth: Approx. 14mm x 14mm
Adjustable Ring Shank: 5mm
Fits Ring Sizes: 5-10
Handcrafted in .950 Fine Sterling Silver by Artisans in Mexico.
Retails at $165.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!