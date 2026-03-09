Aurora Pride Festival

10x20 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Presenting Sponsor Logo Placement

Ad Featured in Welcome Email to Guests

Logo on Pride bag

Industry Exclusivity

Logo on Event Platform

Specific Social Media Post via OFM

Inclusion of Offer in OFM Email Blast

Inclusion on Stage Announcements

Logo Inclusion on Digital Marketing

Logo on OFM & Aurora Pride Email Blasts

Logo on all Pride Signage

Rotating ads on OFM website

Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags

Web ads on website (OFM)

Drink tickets for your team

Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website

Booth Space at In-Person Event

Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event