Aurora Pride Festival

About this event
10x20 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
Presenting Sponsor Logo Placement
Ad Featured in Welcome Email to Guests
Logo on Pride bag
Industry Exclusivity
Logo on Event Platform
Specific Social Media Post via OFM
Inclusion of Offer in OFM Email Blast
Inclusion on Stage Announcements
Logo Inclusion on Digital Marketing
Logo on OFM & Aurora Pride Email Blasts
Logo on all Pride Signage
Rotating ads on OFM website
Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags
Web ads on website (OFM)
Drink tickets for your team
Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website
Booth Space at In-Person Event
Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event
10x20 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
Logo on Event Platform
Specific Social Media Post via OFM
Inclusion of Offer in OFM Email Blast
Inclusion on Stage Announcements
Logo Inclusion on Digital Marketing
Logo on OFM & Aurora Pride Email Blasts
Logo on all Pride Signage
Rotating ads on OFM website
Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags
Web ads on website (OFM)
Drink tickets for your team
Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website
Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event
10x10 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
Inclusion on Stage Announcements
Logo Inclusion on Digital Marketing
Logo on OFM & Aurora Pride Email Blasts
Logo on all Pride Signage
Rotating ads on OFM website
Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags
Web ads on website (OFM)
Drink tickets for your team
Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website
Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event
10x10 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags
Web ads on website (OFM)
Drink tickets for your team
Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website
Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event
10x10 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website
Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)
Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event
10x20 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
10x10 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
10x20 space. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
10x10 space. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)
Free to attend!
$
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