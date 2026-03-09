Out Front Foundation LLC

Hosted by

Out Front Foundation LLC

About this event

Aurora Pride Festival

9701 E 16th Ave

Aurora, CO 80010, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000

10x20 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Presenting Sponsor Logo Placement

Ad Featured in Welcome Email to Guests

Logo on Pride bag

Industry Exclusivity

Logo on Event Platform

Specific Social Media Post via OFM

Inclusion of Offer in OFM Email Blast

Inclusion on Stage Announcements

Logo Inclusion on Digital Marketing

Logo on OFM & Aurora Pride Email Blasts

Logo on all Pride Signage

Rotating ads on OFM website

Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags

Web ads on website (OFM)

Drink tickets for your team

Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website

Booth Space at In-Person Event

Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

10x20 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Logo on Event Platform

Specific Social Media Post via OFM

Inclusion of Offer in OFM Email Blast

Inclusion on Stage Announcements

Logo Inclusion on Digital Marketing

Logo on OFM & Aurora Pride Email Blasts

Logo on all Pride Signage

Rotating ads on OFM website

Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags

Web ads on website (OFM)

Drink tickets for your team

Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website

Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

10x10 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Inclusion on Stage Announcements

Logo Inclusion on Digital Marketing

Logo on OFM & Aurora Pride Email Blasts

Logo on all Pride Signage

Rotating ads on OFM website

Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags

Web ads on website (OFM)

Drink tickets for your team

Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website

Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

10x10 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Shared Social Media Post (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion of Gift and Printed Materials in Pride Bags

Web ads on website (OFM)

Drink tickets for your team

Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website

Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

10x10 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Linked Logo on Aurora Pride Website

Logo on "Thank You" Ads (OFM & Aurora Pride)

Inclusion on Sponsor Thank You Signage for In-Person Event

Premium Vendor Space 10x20
$900

10x20 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Premium Vendor Space 10x10
$600

10x10 space in high-traffic area. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Vendor Space 10x20
$500

10x20 space. Bring your own tent(s), table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

Vendor Space 10x10
$300

10x10 space. Bring your own tent, table, chairs, etc. (Tent and Weights Required)

General Admission
Free

Free to attend!

Add a donation for Out Front Foundation LLC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!