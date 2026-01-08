A.RT Experience

Hosted by

A.RT Experience

About this event

AURORA Video Art Night Benefit Passes

211 S Akard St

Dallas, TX 75202, USA

AURORA Video Art Night Unlimited Pass
$225

This VIP ticket grants you access to a curated evening of art, culture, and connection, along with complimentary food and drinks.

AURORA All Access (A3) Pass
$400

Experience Video Art Night and secure your early bird ticket to the 2026 AURORA Biennial, with exclusive savings, complimentary food and drinks at both events. One ticket. Two unforgettable nights. Video Art Night: April 17, 2026. AURORA Biennial: November 21, 2026.

Artist Pass (Contact for Discount)
$225

As part of AURORA’s commitment to supporting artists, we are offering a discounted rate: ARTISTS PAY $50 for their Unlimited Pass to Video Art Night.


To receive this discount, please email your CV and a link to your website to [email protected] with “Artist Pass” in the subject line. Verification is required. Only one ticket per artist is available.

Add a donation for A.RT Experience

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!