AURORA Video Art Night Benefit Sponsorships

Hologram Level Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Name/Logo on the VAN 2026 event webpage and select press releases
- Reserved Private balcony area overlooking VAN for 10 people
- Private server with complimentary dinner and drinks
- Prominent logo placement on event signage and all night on the 104-foot-tall Media Wall
- Name on all digital communications
- 10 Tickets to a VAN Curatorial Art Tour
- Mention in all social media posts
- Complimentary parking for 10 vehicles
- Name/Logo on the VAN 2026 event webpage and select press releases
- Reserved Private balcony area overlooking VAN for 10 people
- Private server with complimentary dinner and drinks
- Prominent logo placement on event signage and all night on the 104-foot-tall Media Wall
- Name on all digital communications
- 10 Tickets to a VAN Curatorial Art Tour
- Mention in all social media posts
- Complimentary parking for 10 vehicles