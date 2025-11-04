A.RT Experience

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A.RT Experience

About this event

AURORA Video Art Night Benefit Sponsorships

211 S Akard St

Dallas, TX 75202, USA

Hologram Level Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Name/Logo on the VAN 2026 event webpage and select press releases
  • Reserved Private balcony area overlooking VAN for 10 people
  • Private server with complimentary dinner and drinks
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage and all night on the 104-foot-tall Media Wall
  • Name on all digital communications
  • 10 Tickets to a VAN Curatorial Art Tour
  • Mention in all social media posts
  • Complimentary parking for 10 vehicles
Pixel Level Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Name on the VAN 2026 event webpage
  • Reserved Private balcony table overlooking VAN for 10 people
  • Private server with complimentary dinner and drinks
  • Name on select signage and select times on the 104-foot-tall Media Wall
  • Name on all digital communications
  • 10 Tickets to a VAN Curatorial Art Tour
  • Mention in select social media posts
  • Complimentary parking for 10 vehicles
Frame Level Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Name on the VAN 2026 event webpage
  • Access to the 2nd floor balcony overlooking VAN for 8 people
  • Name on select signage and select times on the 104-foot-tall Media Wall
  • Name on all digital communications
  • 8 Tickets to a VAN Curatorial Art Tour
  • Access to the 2nd-floor balcony overlooking VAN
  • Complimentary parking for 8 vehicles
Signal Level Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Name on the VAN 2026 event webpage
  • Access to the 2nd floor balcony overlooking VAN for 4 people
  • Name on select signage
  • Name on select digital communications
  • 4 Tickets to a VAN Curatorial Art Tour
  • Complimentary parking for 4 vehicles
Add a donation for A.RT Experience

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