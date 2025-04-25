AUSA US Army 250th Birthday Ball in Las Vegas, July 12, 2025 at The Palms Casino Resort

Military Guests (Active, Guard, Reserve, Retired, Veteran) and DA Civilians. 1 per person. Includes Ghost Bar mixer 7/11. Birthday Ball 7/12.
Buy a Soldier a Las Vegas Birthday Ball ticket
$75
You are purchasing one US Army 250th Birthday Ball at The Palms Las Vegas ticket for a Soldier. Ticket gives Soldier access to Ghost Bar mixer 7/11 and Birthday Ball 7/12. Maximum tickets available 40.
Medal of Honor Recipient
Free
For Medal of Honor recipients and a plus one. Tickets include VIP Reception Moon Room mixer 7/11 and Birthday Ball 7/12. Maximum quantity available is 10 tickets for event.
Gold Star Family
Free
For the Gold Star Family member and plus one. Tickets include Ghost Bar mixer 7/11 and Birthday Ball 7/12.
