AUSA US Army 250th Birthday Ball in Las Vegas, July 12, 2025 at The Palms Casino Resort

You are purchasing one US Army 250th Birthday Ball at The Palms Las Vegas ticket for a Soldier. Ticket gives Soldier access to Ghost Bar mixer 7/11 and Birthday Ball 7/12. Maximum tickets available 40.

You are purchasing one US Army 250th Birthday Ball at The Palms Las Vegas ticket for a Soldier. Ticket gives Soldier access to Ghost Bar mixer 7/11 and Birthday Ball 7/12. Maximum tickets available 40.

More details...