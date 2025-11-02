AuSable Valley Audubon's Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Local Artist Carol Kubiak uses her love of nature to create this stunning picture she titled "Courtship". The swans mate for life and truly show love for one another. Tawas Michigan 2023
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Vintage John Cowden hand-carved folk art featuring two detailed birds perched on a natural wood base. This piece, created by John Cowden Woodcarvers in Sevierville, Tennessee, captures the essence of rustic artistry.
Crafted from beautiful natural wood, the carving shows exceptional detail in the birds.
This piece is in excellent vintage condition.
Perfect for adding a touch of nature-inspired sculpture to any home decor, this unique piece reflects classic American folk art craftsmanship.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing