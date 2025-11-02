AuSable Valley Audubon's Auction

Vintage John Cowden hand-carved folk art featuring two detailed birds perched on a natural wood base. This piece, created by John Cowden Woodcarvers in Sevierville, Tennessee, captures the essence of rustic artistry.



Crafted from beautiful natural wood, the carving shows exceptional detail in the birds.



This piece is in excellent vintage condition.



Perfect for adding a touch of nature-inspired sculpture to any home decor, this unique piece reflects classic American folk art craftsmanship.