AUsome Resource Market Friendsgiving

2904 N Brea Blvd

Fullerton, CA 92835, USA

Booth Fee & Requirements - NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
$35
  • Payment Requirement: $35 Payment Due Upon Receipt of Booth Invoice
  • Documentation Requirement: Please email a copy of your 501c status to [email protected] after completing this application.

Terms:

Set Up Time: As early as 12PM, but feel free to come at a time that works best for you as long as it is before the start of the event to give yourself time to set up.


Application Approval & Payment Details:

  • All applications received will be reviewed by the AUsome Sauce Board of Executives. You will receive an acceptance email confirming your next steps. Following the approval email, you will receive an invoice from Zeffy, where you will be required to provide the payment as stated above. Failure to submit your payment within 24 hours of receiving your invoice may cancel your application and booth space.

Booth Specifications: 

Each vendor will be provided with a 10' x 10' booth space. You're encouraged to get creative and make your space stand out! Feel free to decorate your booth in a way that reflects your brand and draws in the crowd.

***Please note the following important details***

  • No booth supplies will be provided. You are required to bring your own table(s), chairs, canopy (white or branded only), music, marketing materials, complimentary swag to capture the crowd's interest, etc
  •  All vendors are required to set up their own booth space.
    It is recommended to bring weights in order to hold down your canopies.

REQUIREMENT FOR FOOD VENDORS:

  • If food is served, we will need you to provide us with a copy of your vendor's license or food handler's permit. Please email your copies to [email protected]

Cancellation/No Show Policy:

***Please note that a $35 cancellation fee will be applied if you cancel or fail to attend the event after your application has been submitted and approved.***

For any additional questions, concerns, or feedback please contact us via email - [email protected]

Booth Fee & Requirements - RESOURCE VENDORS
$100
  • Payment Requirement: $100 Payment Due Upon Receipt of Booth Invoice

Booth Fee & Requirements - BUSINESS VENDORS
$115
  • Payment Requirement: $115 Payment Due Upon Receipt of Booth Invoice

AUsome Friend
$200

What’s included in this package:

  • Logo on T-shirt
  • Logo on website
  • Recognition in press release and media coverage
  • Social Media recognition
AUsome Supporter
$350

What’s included in this package:

  • Logo on T-shirt
  • Logo on website
  • Recognition in press release and media coverage
  • Social Media recognition
  • Complimentary business vendor table
AUsome Star
$550

What’s included in this package:

  • Logo on T-shirt
  • Logo on website
  • Recognition in press release and media coverage
  • Social Media recognition
  • Complimentary business vendor table
  • AUsome swag for up to 4 attendees
AUsome Partner
$1,000

What’s included in this package:

  • Logo on T-shirt
  • Logo on website
  • Recognition in press release and media coverage
  • Social Media recognition
  • Complimentary business vendor table
  • AUsome Swag for up to 6 attendees
  • Prominent logo placement on all marketing and event signage
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • "Front and Center" placement of booth space

