AUsome Resource Market Friendsgiving

Payment Requirement: $35 Payment Due Upon Receipt of Booth Invoice

Documentation Requirement: Please email a copy of your 501c status to [email protected] after completing this application.

Terms:

Set Up Time: As early as 12PM, but feel free to come at a time that works best for you as long as it is before the start of the event to give yourself time to set up.





Application Approval & Payment Details:

All applications received will be reviewed by the AUsome Sauce Board of Executives. You will receive an acceptance email confirming your next steps. Following the approval email, you will receive an invoice from Zeffy, where you will be required to provide the payment as stated above. Failure to submit your payment within 24 hours of receiving your invoice may cancel your application and booth space.

Booth Specifications:

Each vendor will be provided with a 10' x 10' booth space. You're encouraged to get creative and make your space stand out! Feel free to decorate your booth in a way that reflects your brand and draws in the crowd.



***Please note the following important details***

No booth supplies will be provided. You are required to bring your own table(s), chairs, canopy (white or branded only), music, marketing materials, complimentary swag to capture the crowd's interest, etc

All vendors are required to set up their own booth space.

It is recommended to bring weights in order to hold down your canopies.

REQUIREMENT FOR FOOD VENDORS:

If food is served, we will need you to provide us with a copy of your vendor's license or food handler's permit. Please email your copies to [email protected]