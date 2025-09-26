AUsome Resource Market Friendsgiving

$
Terms:
Set Up Time: As early as 12PM, but feel free to come at a time that works best for you as long as it is before the start of the event to give yourself time to set up.
Application Approval & Payment Details:
Booth Specifications:
Each vendor will be provided with a 10' x 10' booth space. You're encouraged to get creative and make your space stand out! Feel free to decorate your booth in a way that reflects your brand and draws in the crowd.
***Please note the following important details***
REQUIREMENT FOR FOOD VENDORS:
Cancellation/No Show Policy:
***Please note that a $35 cancellation fee will be applied if you cancel or fail to attend the event after your application has been submitted and approved.***
For any additional questions, concerns, or feedback please contact us via email - [email protected]
