Hosted by

Fiscal Sponsorship Allies

About this event

2027 Annual Austin100 Retreat

4907 Ranch to Market Rd 2222

Austin, TX 78731, USA

Standard Ticket
$2,750
Sponsor an Attendee
$2,750

Sponsors act as an underwriter, enabling more civil servants, non-profit leaders, and educators to attend. Austin100 aims to bring the right people together to have the greatest impact, regardless of financial conditions.

Champion Registration
$5,500

Champions act as an underwriter, enabling more civil servants, non-profit leaders, and educators to attend. Austin100 aims to bring the right people together to have the greatest impact, regardless of financial conditions.

Bridge Builder Add On
$250

Make an additional donation to help bridge the gap and enable more civil servants, non-profit leaders, and educators to attend.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!