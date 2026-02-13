2027 Annual Austin100 Retreat

About this event
Sponsors act as an underwriter, enabling more civil servants, non-profit leaders, and educators to attend. Austin100 aims to bring the right people together to have the greatest impact, regardless of financial conditions.
Champions act as an underwriter, enabling more civil servants, non-profit leaders, and educators to attend. Austin100 aims to bring the right people together to have the greatest impact, regardless of financial conditions.
Make an additional donation to help bridge the gap and enable more civil servants, non-profit leaders, and educators to attend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!