Austin Celtic Association

Hosted by

Austin Celtic Association

About this event

Austin Celtic Fest and Highland Games

10621 Pioneer Farms Dr

Austin, TX 78754, USA

Adult Saturday Ticket
$25

Standard Price, Good for one adult on Saturday, November 07, 2026

Child (age 5 to 16) Saturday Ticket
$12

Standard Price, Good for one child on Saturday, November 07, 2026

Adult Sunday Ticket
$25

Standard Price, Good for one adult on Sunday, November 08, 2026

Child (age 5 to 16) Sunday Ticket
$12

Standard Price, Good for one child on Sunday, November 08, 2026

Adult Weekend Pass
$40

Standard Price, Good for one adult for both Saturday and Sunday, November 08-9, 2026

Child (age 5 to 16) Weekend Pass
$20

Standard Price, Good for one child for both Saturday and Sunday, November 08-9, 2026

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