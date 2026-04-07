Austin Celtic Fest and Highland Games

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About this event
Standard Price, Good for one adult on Saturday, November 07, 2026
Standard Price, Good for one child on Saturday, November 07, 2026
Standard Price, Good for one adult on Sunday, November 08, 2026
Standard Price, Good for one child on Sunday, November 08, 2026
Standard Price, Good for one adult for both Saturday and Sunday, November 08-9, 2026
Standard Price, Good for one child for both Saturday and Sunday, November 08-9, 2026
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