Austin, Chaos Tickets

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About this event
A ticket to the event with everything you could ask for, the hoodie, T-shirt, hat, Guzzle It cup and water bottle!
Enter with caution!
Simply show your QR code at the theater to receive your cup!
Unlimited drinks every time you see Austin, Chaos.
'Guzzle It' Water Bottle given to you at theater, simply show your QR code.
Unlimited drinks every time you see Austin, Chaos.
Always have Austin, Chaos on your mind with your ticket!
We'll send you the hat by mail!
Grab your seat and represent Chaos on your chest with our awesome T-shirts!
Grab your seat and stay warm with our Where Were You hoodies!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!