Austin Dragon Boat Festival 2026 Sponsorship

Be the name that brings Austin together on the water.
Presenting Sponsors anchor the entire festival and receive the highest level of visibility and recognition. Each partner receives naming rights for a major festival feature and co-naming rights across all marketing materials, positioning their brand at the center of Austin’s celebration of Asian heritage and teamwork.
Help shape Austin’s celebration of teamwork, culture, and community.
Premier Sponsors stand at the forefront of the festival’s programming and attendee experience. This tier is ideal for brands seeking industry exclusivity and highly visible placement throughout the event while supporting Austin’s largest celebration of Asian heritage and teamwork.
Help power Austin’s paddlers and performers.
Supporting Sponsors strengthen the festival experience by helping fund core activities for teams and performers. This tier offers meaningful visibility across event materials and acknowledgment tied directly to a sponsored race heat or cultural performance, along with flexible activation options.
Support the teams, families, and stories that make Austin strong.
Community Partners provide grassroots support that helps bring
the festival to life. This tier offers accessible brand visibility
through digital and on site recognition, along with the opportunity
to provide product giveaways that enhance the attendee
experience.
