Austin Dragon Boat Festival 2026 Sponsorship

Nash Hernandez Senior Rd

Austin, TX 78702, USA

PRESENTING SPONSORS (Max 2 Available)
$20,000

Be the name that brings Austin together on the water.

Presenting Sponsors anchor the entire festival and receive the highest level of visibility and recognition. Each partner receives naming rights for a major festival feature and co-naming rights across all marketing materials, positioning their brand at the center of Austin’s celebration of Asian heritage and teamwork.


Benefits:

  • Naming rights for the Main Stage or Community Pavilion
  • Co-naming rights for the festival: Austin Dragon Boat Festival presented by [Sponsor A] and [Sponsor B]
  • Largest logo placement on festival shirts, signage and banners
    Prime logo placement on the festival website
  • Logo in sponsor rotation on social media
  • Verbal recognition during Opening and Awards Ceremonies
  • Featured placement at the top of the digital festival schedule and map
  • One corporate or community team registration
  • Optional 20 x 20 premium booth space for on site activation
  • Opportunity to present or welcome attendees on stage during the Opening Ceremony
  • Inclusion in festival press releases and media outreach
  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
PREMIER SPONSORS
$10,000

Help shape Austin’s celebration of teamwork, culture, and community.


Premier Sponsors stand at the forefront of the festival’s programming and attendee experience. This tier is ideal for brands seeking industry exclusivity and highly visible placement throughout the event while supporting Austin’s largest celebration of Asian heritage and teamwork.


Benefits:

  • Category exclusivity within sponsor’s industry (for example Official Fitness Partner or Official Beverage Partner)
  • Prominent logo placement on festival shirts and signage
  • Prominent logo placement on the festival website
  • Logo in sponsor rotation on social media
  • Verbal recognition during ceremonies
  • Featured placement near the top of the digital festival schedule
    and map
  • One corporate team registration
  • Optional 20 x 20 premium booth space for on site activation
  • Inclusion in select festival press and media mentions
  • Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
SUPPORTING SPONSORS
$5,000

Help power Austin’s paddlers and performers.


Supporting Sponsors strengthen the festival experience by helping fund core activities for teams and performers. This tier offers meaningful visibility across event materials and acknowledgment tied directly to a sponsored race heat or cultural performance, along with flexible activation options.


Benefits:

  • Logo placement on festival shirts
  • Logo placement on event signage
  • Logo placement on the festival website
  • Logo in sponsor rotation on social media
  • Verbal recognition during ceremonies
  • Optional 10 x 10 booth space for on site activation
  • Opportunity to underwrite one community dragon boat team
    or cultural performance
  • Acknowledgment in the digital festival schedule and map
  • Recognition during the sponsored race heat or performance
COMMUNITY PARTNERS
$2,500

Support the teams, families, and stories that make Austin strong.


Community Partners provide grassroots support that helps bring
the festival to life. This tier offers accessible brand visibility
through digital and on site recognition, along with the opportunity
to provide product giveaways that enhance the attendee
experience.


Benefits:


  • Logo placement on the festival website
  • Logo on select event signage
  • Social media recognition

  • Inclusion in the footer of the digital festival schedule and map
  • Opportunity to provide product giveaways that the festival
    team distributes to attendees
  • Recognition as a Community Partner on the Thank You board at
    the event
