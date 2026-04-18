TLF Merch | ADBF 2026

Offered by
"Jeju", 2026, 18" x 24"
"Stanley, Hong Kong", 2024, 16" x 20"
"Hong Kong", 2020, 24" x 36"
"Clean dishes", 2025, 11" x 14"
"Clean dishes", 2025, 8" x 10"
"Yufuin Landscape", 2023, 8" x 8"
Teefs-1, 2025. Blending traditional Chinese realistic painting techniques, Gongbi (工筆), and contemporary watercolor elements, this painting series is my ode to the cute-chaotic duality of cats. Framed: 10.25"x13.25"
Teefs–1, Blending traditional Chinese realistic painting techniques, Gongbi (工筆), and contemporary watercolor elements, this painting series is my ode to the cute-chaotic duality of cats. 8.5"x11" print.
Teefs-2, 2025. Blending traditional Chinese realistic painting techniques, Gongbi (工筆), and contemporary watercolor elements, this painting series is my ode to the cute-chaotic duality of cats. Framed: 10.25"x13.25"
Teefs–2, Blending traditional Chinese realistic painting techniques, Gongbi (工筆), and contemporary watercolor elements, this painting series is my ode to the cute-chaotic duality of cats. 8.5"x11" print.
Intersectional & Multi-directional: Nothing is Linear, 2023, 24in x 36in.
Intersectional & Multi-directional: Nothing is Linear, 2023. 12" x 18" Limited Run Fine Art Reproduction Print
Time Blind, 2026, 24in x 36in
Time Blind, 2026. 12" x 18" Limited Run Fine Art Reproduction Print
Kamayan Breakfast Silog, 2026, 16x20 Canvas Print on 18x20 frame
Kamayan Breakfast Silog 11x14 Glicee Print
Kamayan Boodle Fight, 2024, 11x14 Canvas Print on 12x15 Frame.
Mabuhay Butterfly Flag, 2023, 11x14 Canvas Print on 12x15 Frame
Mabuhay Butterfly Flag 11x14 Glicee Print
Fried Egg, 2024, 6x4
Fried Egg, 2024, 6x4
Baozi, 2024, 6x4
Baozi, 2024, 6x4
Green Onions, 2025, 6x4
Egg Tarts, 2025, 6x4
Auspicious 12”x12” 2025 acrylic paint on board
God's Country 2026 12”x12” acrylic paint on board
Labubu horse linoleum print 5”x7”
12x16 framed, 2026
Meant to be Shared - 2024 - 11x11"
Mabuhowdy - 2025 - 11x17"
Katigulangan (Ancestors) - 2025 - 8x10"
Cactus & bluebonnets - 11x17"
Warm Joy, April 2026, 18"x22"
Spirit of Texas1, 2025, 8x10inch
Spirit of Texas2, 2025, 8x10inch
Scent of Texas 05142020, 16x16inch, Archival Print on canvas
Koi Pond, Oct, 2025, 11x14”
Flower Horse, Jan 2026, 8x8”, $40
Cat and Goldfish, Nov 2025, 6x8”
Yin Yang Lions, Golden Dragon, Horse Stamp, Tea Dragon Chinese lucky animal stickers
Yin Yang Lions, Golden Dragon, Horse Stamp, Tea Dragon Chinese lucky animal stickers
$
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