Austin Galano Club's 14th Anniversary Raffle

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About this raffle
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Raffle tickets are just $5 each!
Enter for your chance to win one of these incredible prizes at the Austin Galano Club’s 14th Anniversary Party. The drawing will be held on Sunday, July 12.
Prizes include:
• One domestic roundtrip ticket on American Airlines plus a two-night stay at a Marriott-branded hotel
• A tattoo session with Travis Sleeper (@sleeperzink)
• A one-night stay with breakfast for two at Hyatt Centric Austin
• Two registrations to Austin Roundup 2026
Your $5 ticket does more than give you a chance to win—it helps the Austin Galano Club continue providing a safe and welcoming home for LGBTQIA+ people and allies in 12-Step recovery.
Get your tickets today, and good luck!
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