Austin Galano Club's 14th Anniversary Raffle

Raffle tickets are just $5 each!

Enter for your chance to win one of these incredible prizes at the Austin Galano Club’s 14th Anniversary Party. The drawing will be held on Sunday, July 12.



Prizes include:

• One domestic roundtrip ticket on American Airlines plus a two-night stay at a Marriott-branded hotel

• A tattoo session with Travis Sleeper (@sleeperzink)

• A one-night stay with breakfast for two at Hyatt Centric Austin

• Two registrations to Austin Roundup 2026



Your $5 ticket does more than give you a chance to win—it helps the Austin Galano Club continue providing a safe and welcoming home for LGBTQIA+ people and allies in 12-Step recovery.



Get your tickets today, and good luck!