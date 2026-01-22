Austin Marathi Shala 2025-26 (Spring Semester Enrollment)

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Enrollment for grade Shishu Mitra (4-6 years old) - Purchase of Marathi Mitra Book Mandatory if enrolling first time.
Enrollment for grades BalMitra 1, BalMitra 2 & Balmitra 3 (5 year old onwards) Purchase of Marathi Mitra Book Mandatory if enrolling first time.
Enrollment for grades KishorMitra 1, KishorMitra 2 & Kishormitra 3. Purchase of Marathi Mitra Book Mandatory if enrolling first time.
Enrollment for grades PravinMitra 1 & PravinMitra 2. Purchase of Marathi Mitra Book Mandatory if enrolling first time.
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