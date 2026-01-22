Austin Marathi Mandal

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Austin Marathi Mandal

About this shop

Austin Marathi Shala 2025-26 (Spring Semester Enrollment)

Enrollment - Shishu MItra
$40

Enrollment for grade Shishu Mitra (4-6 years old) - Purchase of Marathi Mitra Book Mandatory if enrolling first time.

Enrollment - Bal Mitra
$70

Enrollment for grades BalMitra 1, BalMitra 2 & Balmitra 3 (5 year old onwards) Purchase of Marathi Mitra Book Mandatory if enrolling first time.

Enrollment - Kishor Mitra
$75

Enrollment for grades KishorMitra 1, KishorMitra 2 & Kishormitra 3. Purchase of Marathi Mitra Book Mandatory if enrolling first time.

Enrollment - Pravin Mitra
$80

Enrollment for grades PravinMitra 1 & PravinMitra 2. Purchase of Marathi Mitra Book Mandatory if enrolling first time.

Marathi Mitra Book
$13
Bal Mitra 1 Workbook
$14
Bal Mitra 2 Workbook
$14
Bal Mitra 3 Workbook
$14
Kishor Mitra 1 Workbook
$20
Kishor Mitra 2 Workbook
$20
Kishor Mitra 3 Workbook
$20
Pravin Mitra 1 Workbook
$20
Pravin Mitra 2 Workbook
$22

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