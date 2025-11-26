Austin Margazhi Festival 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Donations help offset expenses associated with logistics of such a large event, and go towards bringing more Indian classical music & dance events to the Austin community!
Donations help offset expenses associated with logistics of such a large event, and go towards bringing more Indian classical music & dance events to the Austin community!
*Please pay what-you-can as a donation below. Donations help offset expenses associated with logistics of such a large event for this event, and go towards bringing more Indian classical music & dance events to the Austin community!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!