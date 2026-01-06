Umoor Sehat, Anjuman-e-Burhani Austin

Hosted by

Umoor Sehat, Anjuman-e-Burhani Austin

About this event

Austin Pickleball Tournament 2026/1447H

1900 E Howard Ln STE I & E

Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA

Base Doubles Registration - Men's
$72

Doubles registration fee for Men

Base Doubles Registration - Women's
$72

Doubles registration fee for Women

Add Singles Registration - Adult (Men & Women)
$15

Added singles registration fee for adults. Add only after adding doubles registration.

Base Doubles Registration - Youth
$35

Doubles registration fee for Youth Ages 8-14

Add Singles Registration - Youth
$11

Added singles registration fee for youth. Add only after adding doubles registration

Tournament Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Consider sponsoring the tournament on behalf or your business or family. Your logo/family name will appear on the tournament banner and t-shirts!

Sponsorship Tiers:
Niyaaz Sponsor - $786
Court Sponsor  - $553

Snacks Sponsor - $253

Prize Sponsor - $153

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