Be part of the flavor, excitement, and culture that make Austin Rib Fest one of the West Side's

most anticipated summer events.





Recognition as the Official Presenting Sponsor of Austin Rib Fest 2026

• Event branded as "Austin Rib Fest Presented by [Your Company Name]

• Exclusive category designation as the event's Presenting Sponsor

• Largest logo placement on all marketing, advertising, and promotional materials

• Premier logo placement on the main stage banner, event entrance signage, and key festival signage

• Logo placement on official event t-shirts and volunteer shirts

• Recognition in all press releases, media advisories, and public announcements

• Opportunity for a company representative to welcome attendees from the main stage

• Premium 10' x 10' vendor/exhibit space in a high-traffic location

• Featured recognition across Facebook, Instagram, and digital marketing campaigns

• On-stage recognition throughout the event

• Recognition on the event website with direct link to company website

• Opportunity to distribute promotional items and giveaways to attendee