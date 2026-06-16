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About this event
Be part of the flavor, excitement, and culture that make Austin Rib Fest one of the West Side's
most anticipated summer events.
Recognition as the Official Presenting Sponsor of Austin Rib Fest 2026
• Event branded as "Austin Rib Fest Presented by [Your Company Name]
• Exclusive category designation as the event's Presenting Sponsor
• Largest logo placement on all marketing, advertising, and promotional materials
• Premier logo placement on the main stage banner, event entrance signage, and key festival signage
• Logo placement on official event t-shirts and volunteer shirts
• Recognition in all press releases, media advisories, and public announcements
• Opportunity for a company representative to welcome attendees from the main stage
• Premium 10' x 10' vendor/exhibit space in a high-traffic location
• Featured recognition across Facebook, Instagram, and digital marketing campaigns
• On-stage recognition throughout the event
• Recognition on the event website with direct link to company website
• Opportunity to distribute promotional items and giveaways to attendee
Prominently supporting the celebration of food, culture, and community at Austin Rib Fest.
Benefits Include:
• Logo placement on marketing materials, select festival signage & event t-shirts
• Recognition on the Austin Rib Fest website
• Recognition across Facebook, Instagram, and digital marketing campaigns
• Recognition from the main stage throughout the fest
• Premium 10' x 10' vendor/exhibit space
• Recognition in sponsor-related press releases,
• Opportunity to distribute promos and giveaways
• Company logo featured on stage banner
Supporting the tradition, flavor, and community connections that make Austin Rib Fest unforgettable.
Benefits Include:
• Logo placement on marketing materials, select festival signage & event t-shirts
• Recognition on the Austin Rib Fest website
• Recognition across Facebook, Instagram, and digital marketing campaigns
• Recognition from the main stage throughout the fest
• Recognition in sponsor-related press releases,
• Company logo featured on stage banner
Fueling the flavor, entertainment, and community spirit that define Austin Rib Fest.
Benefits Include:
• Recognition on the Austin Rib Fest website
• Recognition across Facebook, Instagram, and marketing campaigns
• Company logo featured on sponsor banner
Proudly supporting community.
Benefits Include:
• Recognition on the Austin Rib Fest website
• Company logo featured on sponsor banner
Providing the resources and support.
Benefits Include:
• Recognition on the Austin Rib Fest website
• Company logo featured on sponsor banner
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