Austin Roundup Conference 2026: The Road of Happy Destiny July 17,18,19

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About this event
South of the Border
Texas Chop Salad | Romaine Lettuce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Black Bean, Corn Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch
Elote Corn Salad | Cotija Cheese, Scallions, Cilantro, Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Lime
Fajitas | Local Flour Tortillas, Corn Tortillas
Adobe Marinated Chicken Thighs an Marinated Skirt Steak
Sautéed Onions, Peppers and Poblanos
House Made Salsa Roja, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese Mix
Lime Cilantro Basmati Rice
Charro Beans | Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions
Tres Leches Cake | Sopapilla | Cinnamon Sugar & Honey
Each ticket comes with 5 bingo cards.
Glazed Chicken Breast
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Orzo, Balsamic Rosemary Glaze
Soup, Salad, & Dessert
Ratatouille | Vegan Puff Pastry, Blistered Heirloom Tomato Basil Sauce
Soup, Salad, & Dessert
Miso Glazed Salmon
Jasmine Fried Rice
Soup, Salad, Dessert
Diva Dollars are used to tip the drag queens and performers during lunch bingo games and during the evening performances.
Donate to our scholarship fund so that someone who cannot afford the conference registration can attend the whole conference. Also ask them to sign up as Volunteer.
All volunteer shifts will depend on need. General duties include: Help with registration, set up, break down, hospitality room, workshop set up. Upon sign up, more details will be provided.
Lead a Meeting / Chairs needed. You can choose whichever meeting works best for you. Upon sign up, more details will be provided.
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