Austin RoundUp

Hosted by

Austin RoundUp

About this event

Austin Roundup Conference 2026: The Road of Happy Destiny July 17,18,19

6505 N Interstate Hwy 35

Austin, TX 78752, USA

Registration - Early Bird
$30
Available until Jul 11
Saturday Plated Lunch & Drag Bingo
$70

South of the Border
Texas Chop Salad | Romaine Lettuce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Black Bean, Corn Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch


Elote Corn Salad | Cotija Cheese, Scallions, Cilantro, Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Lime


Fajitas | Local Flour Tortillas, Corn Tortillas

Adobe Marinated Chicken Thighs an Marinated Skirt Steak

Sautéed Onions, Peppers and Poblanos

House Made Salsa Roja, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese Mix

Lime Cilantro Basmati Rice

Charro Beans | Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions

Tres Leches Cake | Sopapilla | Cinnamon Sugar & Honey


Each ticket comes with 5 bingo cards.

Saturday Banquet Dinner - Chicken
$90

Glazed Chicken Breast 
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Orzo, Balsamic Rosemary Glaze
Soup, Salad, & Dessert

Saturday Banquet Dinner - Veg/Vegan
$90

Ratatouille | Vegan Puff Pastry, Blistered Heirloom Tomato Basil Sauce 
Soup, Salad, & Dessert

Saturday Banquet Dinner - Salmon
$95

Miso Glazed Salmon 
Jasmine Fried Rice

Soup, Salad, Dessert

Diva Dollars
$10

Diva Dollars are used to tip the drag queens and performers during lunch bingo games and during the evening performances.

Sponsor a Newcomer
$30

Donate to our scholarship fund so that someone who cannot afford the conference registration can attend the whole conference. Also ask them to sign up as Volunteer.

Volunteer - Friday, 12PM-3PM
Free

All volunteer shifts will depend on need. General duties include: Help with registration, set up, break down, hospitality room, workshop set up. Upon sign up, more details will be provided.

Volunteer - Friday, 3PM-6PM
Free
Volunteer - Friday, 6PM-9PM
Free
Volunteer - Saturday, 8AM-11AM
Free
Volunteer - Saturday, 11AM-2PM
Free
Volunteer - Saturday, 2PM-5PM
Free
Volunteer - Saturday, 5PM-8PM
Free
Volunteer - Saturday, 8PM-10PM
Free
Volunteer - Sunday, 8AM-11AM
Free
Volunteer - Sunday, 11AM- 1PM
Free
Chair a Meeting
Free

Lead a Meeting / Chairs needed. You can choose whichever meeting works best for you. Upon sign up, more details will be provided.

  • Friday & Saturday Night Owl Meetings (10PM/11PM)
  • Saturday & Sunday Early Bird Meetings (7:30AM)
Add a donation for Austin RoundUp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!