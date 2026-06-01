Austin Saltillo Sister Cities Association Memberships

Annual Membership benefits include opportunities to participate in delegation meetings with international political and business leaders, arts and culture professionals, as well as government, educational and technical experts. You will welcome international delegations to Austin, and host delegates.





Throughout the year, you will be invited to attend and participate in exciting, culturally-enriching, economic, and educational events and exchanges. Members guide the Association’s annual projects and programming by serving on one of the standing committees:

• Culture, Tourism and Exchanges

• Education

• El Grito

• International Trade

• Membership

Only Members are considered for an invitation to join the official delegation to Saltillo in July. Currently enrolled students receive free membership. Ask for your student discount code.