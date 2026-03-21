AustinBDA Memberships Form

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About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Regular Member shall be applied to any individuals as stated herein without regard to ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, national origin, or economic status.
1.) 18 years old & older Deaf individual
2.) Voting & Special Privileges
3.) Discounts (i.e., food sales & events)
Valid until July 28, 2027
Senior Citizen Member shall be applied to any individuals at the age of 55+.
1.) 55 years old and older
2.) Voting & Special Privileges
3.) Discounts (i.e., food sales & events)
Valid until July 28, 2027
Student Member shall be applied to any individuals who are enrolled at any college or post-secondary programs.
1.) A college Student
2.) Voting & Special Privileges
3.) Discounts (i.e., food sales & events)
Valid until July 28, 2027
Youth Member shall be applied to any individuals who are in age between 13 and 17, with parental and/or guardian contractional permission to participate AustinBDA.
1.) Age 13 - 17+9
2.) Voting & Special Privileges
3.) Discounts (i.e., food sales & events)
4.) Is not member of National Black Deaf Advocates.
5.) Cannot to running for any officers position.
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