AustinBDA Memberships Form

Youth Member shall be applied to any individuals who are in age between 13 and 17, with parental and/or guardian contractional permission to participate AustinBDA.



1.) Age 13 - 17+9

2.) Voting & Special Privileges

3.) Discounts (i.e., food sales & events)

4.) Is not member of National Black Deaf Advocates.

5.) Cannot to running for any officers position.