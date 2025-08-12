Hosted by
Creative Champion – $250
Your sponsorship helps fund art supplies, canvases, and sensory-friendly materials for the Autastic Art Club for an entire month. With your support, participants can enjoy consistent access to therapeutic art activities that promote creativity, socialization, and confidence in a safe, inclusive space.
Autastic Sponsor – $500
Your sponsorship helps cover the cost of basic art supplies, canvases, paints, and sensory-friendly materials for the Autastic Art Club, providing a full months of creative, therapeutic sessions for teens and adults with autism or other unique abilities. This level of support ensures participants have the tools and safe space they need to express themselves, build friendships, and develop social skills through art.
Masterpiece Maker – $1,000
Your generous sponsorship provides rental fees, 2 full months of supplies, materials, and sensory-friendly resources for the Autastic Art Club, ensuring our program runs smoothly and reaches even more teens and adults with autism and other unique abilities. This level of support not only covers art needs but also helps fund volunteer training, special guest artists, and expanded outreach so more participants can experience the joy, connection, and therapeutic benefits of creating together.
