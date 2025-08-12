Masterpiece Maker – $1,000

Your generous sponsorship provides rental fees, 2 full months of supplies, materials, and sensory-friendly resources for the Autastic Art Club, ensuring our program runs smoothly and reaches even more teens and adults with autism and other unique abilities. This level of support not only covers art needs but also helps fund volunteer training, special guest artists, and expanded outreach so more participants can experience the joy, connection, and therapeutic benefits of creating together.