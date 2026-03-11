Authentic Awareness Accelerator (PWYC-All)

90 Days to Visible, Aligned, Effortless Presence ... So those you are here to serve can find you!





Program Start: January 8, 2026

Duration: 12 Weeks (90 Days)

Investment: $2,222

Format: Live training + done-for-you content + community





What This Is

The Authentic Awareness Accelerator is a 90-day immersion for conscious creators, spiritual teachers, coaches, and leaders who want to be seen —without sacrificing integrity, depth, or soul.





This is not about hacks, hype, or chasing algorithms. It’s about building authentic visibility that compounds over time so those you are here to serve can find you.





You bring your voice. We help you amplify your energy clearly, consistently, and consciously.





What You Receive

🌱 Done-For-You Visibility Engine

90 days of daily social media posts, professionally curated and auto-scheduled

Published across up to 9 major social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, X, Pinterest)

810+ posts total (if all platforms are selected)

AI-powered, human-curated, approved-by-you to ensure alignment with your standards and values

Designed to feel natural, not manufactured

🎥 Long-Form Content Support

Everything you need to create 2–4 long-form YouTube videos

These videos become the source that feeds your entire content ecosystem

No guessing what to say — scripts and structure provided based on winning keywords for your niche and following YouTube best practices

🤝 Conscious Creator Community

A private community of aligned, like-minded creators

Support, accountability, and shared momentum

A space to grow without comparison, competition, or pressure

🧭 Weekly Aligned Marketing Trainings





Live weekly trainings drawn from $25,000+ in proven online marketing education, refined through a conscious, integrity-first lens.





Topics include:

Find Your Ikigai

Power of Personal Branding

Master Conscious Sales

Content That Engages

Ask and It Is Given: The Power of CTAs

How to Do What Works and Be Yourself

The Ancient Way to Scale

Keywords for Visibility

Track What Matters

Partner for Success

Power of Experimentation

Kaizen: Continuous Improvement

Each session is practical, grounded, and immediately applicable.





📚 Curated Content Library

A growing bank of curated content you can reuse, remix, and draw from long after the program ends





Please note:

If you pay a partial amount, the remaining amount will be billed at the agreed upon date