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Authentic Awareness Accelerator (PWYC-All)

Authentic Awareness Accelerator
Pay what you can

90 Days to Visible, Aligned, Effortless Presence ... So those you are here to serve can find you!


Program Start: January 8, 2026

Duration: 12 Weeks (90 Days)

Investment: $2,222

Format: Live training + done-for-you content + community


What This Is

The Authentic Awareness Accelerator is a 90-day immersion for conscious creators, spiritual teachers, coaches, and leaders who want to be seen —without sacrificing integrity, depth, or soul.


This is not about hacks, hype, or chasing algorithms. It’s about building authentic visibility that compounds over time so those you are here to serve can find you.


You bring your voice. We help you amplify your energy clearly, consistently, and consciously.


What You Receive

🌱 Done-For-You Visibility Engine

  • 90 days of daily social media posts, professionally curated and auto-scheduled
  • Published across up to 9 major social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, X, Pinterest)
  • 810+ posts total (if all platforms are selected)
  • AI-powered, human-curated, approved-by-you to ensure alignment with your standards and values
  • Designed to feel natural, not manufactured

🎥 Long-Form Content Support

  • Everything you need to create 2–4 long-form YouTube videos
  • These videos become the source that feeds your entire content ecosystem
  • No guessing what to say — scripts and structure provided based on winning keywords for your niche and following YouTube best practices

🤝 Conscious Creator Community

  • A private community of aligned, like-minded creators
  • Support, accountability, and shared momentum
  • A space to grow without comparison, competition, or pressure

🧭 Weekly Aligned Marketing Trainings


Live weekly trainings drawn from $25,000+ in proven online marketing education, refined through a conscious, integrity-first lens.


Topics include:

  • Find Your Ikigai
  • Power of Personal Branding
  • Master Conscious Sales
  • Content That Engages
  • Ask and It Is Given: The Power of CTAs
  • How to Do What Works and Be Yourself
  • The Ancient Way to Scale
  • Keywords for Visibility
  • Track What Matters
  • Partner for Success
  • Power of Experimentation
  • Kaizen: Continuous Improvement

Each session is practical, grounded, and immediately applicable.


📚 Curated Content Library

  • A growing bank of curated content you can reuse, remix, and draw from long after the program ends


Please note:

If you pay a partial amount, the remaining amount will be billed at the agreed upon date

Done-For-You Brand Foundation (Add-On)
Pay what you can

A Complete Foundation for Clear, Credible Visibility


This optional upgrade is for conscious creators who want to step into visibility fully supported, with every essential element thoughtfully designed and aligned from the start.


Includes:

  • Custom landing page or website creation
    A clean, welcoming digital home that reflects your authentic voice, values, and purpose — without feeling salesy or forced.
  • Complete social media channel setup
    We handle the technical and strategic setup so your platforms are ready to grow naturally, without overwhelm.
  • Professionally designed cover images
    Cohesive, on-brand cover visuals for Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and other key platforms, creating a unified and recognizable presence.
  • Optimized social media bios
    Clear, heart-centered bios that communicate who you are, what you offer, and why it matters — at a glance.

Investment: $1,008
Format: Done-for-you implementation


This is about removing friction, saving time, and giving your message a home that feels intentional, polished, and genuinely you — so you can focus on creating, teaching, and serving.


Please note:

If you pay a partial amount, the remaining amount will be billed at the agreed upon date

All-in-One Platform for Conscious Creators (Add-On)
$199

90-Days subscription (Regular price: $97 / mo) to SpiritualSystems.io provides a single, unified platform to support the foundational systems of your work, without juggling tools, logins, or complexity.


Designed for conscious creators, it brings everything you need to host, communicate, organize, and serve your community in one place, so your systems support your energy (not drain it).


Replaces:

  • Kajabi / Skool - for courses & membership portal [Save ~$89 / mo]
  • Mailchimp - for emails & SMS [Save ~$20+ / mo]
  • Wix / Squarespace - for building websites [Save ~$17 / mo]
  • Calendly - for appointment booking [Save ~$10 / mo]
  • HootSuite - for contact management [Save ~$149 / mo]
  • Docusign - for signing contracts [Save ~$15 / mo]


Manage your business with ease & grace, all in one place

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