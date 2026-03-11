Authentic Awareness Accelerator (PWYC-All)

90 Days to Visible, Aligned, Effortless Presence ... So those you are here to serve can find you!
Program Start: January 8, 2026
Duration: 12 Weeks (90 Days)
Investment: $2,222
Format: Live training + done-for-you content + community
What This Is
The Authentic Awareness Accelerator is a 90-day immersion for conscious creators, spiritual teachers, coaches, and leaders who want to be seen —without sacrificing integrity, depth, or soul.
This is not about hacks, hype, or chasing algorithms. It’s about building authentic visibility that compounds over time so those you are here to serve can find you.
You bring your voice. We help you amplify your energy clearly, consistently, and consciously.
What You Receive
🌱 Done-For-You Visibility Engine
- 90 days of daily social media posts, professionally curated and auto-scheduled
- Published across up to 9 major social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, X, Pinterest)
- 810+ posts total (if all platforms are selected)
- AI-powered, human-curated, approved-by-you to ensure alignment with your standards and values
- Designed to feel natural, not manufactured
🎥 Long-Form Content Support
- Everything you need to create 2–4 long-form YouTube videos
- These videos become the source that feeds your entire content ecosystem
- No guessing what to say — scripts and structure provided based on winning keywords for your niche and following YouTube best practices
🤝 Conscious Creator Community
- A private community of aligned, like-minded creators
- Support, accountability, and shared momentum
- A space to grow without comparison, competition, or pressure
🧭 Weekly Aligned Marketing Trainings
Live weekly trainings drawn from $25,000+ in proven online marketing education, refined through a conscious, integrity-first lens.
Topics include:
- Find Your Ikigai
- Power of Personal Branding
- Master Conscious Sales
- Content That Engages
- Ask and It Is Given: The Power of CTAs
- How to Do What Works and Be Yourself
- The Ancient Way to Scale
- Keywords for Visibility
- Track What Matters
- Partner for Success
- Power of Experimentation
- Kaizen: Continuous Improvement
Each session is practical, grounded, and immediately applicable.
📚 Curated Content Library
- A growing bank of curated content you can reuse, remix, and draw from long after the program ends
Please note:
If you pay a partial amount, the remaining amount will be billed at the agreed upon date
90 Days to Visible, Aligned, Effortless Presence ... So those you are here to serve can find you!
Program Start: January 8, 2026
Duration: 12 Weeks (90 Days)
Investment: $2,222
Format: Live training + done-for-you content + community
What This Is
The Authentic Awareness Accelerator is a 90-day immersion for conscious creators, spiritual teachers, coaches, and leaders who want to be seen —without sacrificing integrity, depth, or soul.
This is not about hacks, hype, or chasing algorithms. It’s about building authentic visibility that compounds over time so those you are here to serve can find you.
You bring your voice. We help you amplify your energy clearly, consistently, and consciously.
What You Receive
🌱 Done-For-You Visibility Engine
- 90 days of daily social media posts, professionally curated and auto-scheduled
- Published across up to 9 major social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, X, Pinterest)
- 810+ posts total (if all platforms are selected)
- AI-powered, human-curated, approved-by-you to ensure alignment with your standards and values
- Designed to feel natural, not manufactured
🎥 Long-Form Content Support
- Everything you need to create 2–4 long-form YouTube videos
- These videos become the source that feeds your entire content ecosystem
- No guessing what to say — scripts and structure provided based on winning keywords for your niche and following YouTube best practices
🤝 Conscious Creator Community
- A private community of aligned, like-minded creators
- Support, accountability, and shared momentum
- A space to grow without comparison, competition, or pressure
🧭 Weekly Aligned Marketing Trainings
Live weekly trainings drawn from $25,000+ in proven online marketing education, refined through a conscious, integrity-first lens.
Topics include:
- Find Your Ikigai
- Power of Personal Branding
- Master Conscious Sales
- Content That Engages
- Ask and It Is Given: The Power of CTAs
- How to Do What Works and Be Yourself
- The Ancient Way to Scale
- Keywords for Visibility
- Track What Matters
- Partner for Success
- Power of Experimentation
- Kaizen: Continuous Improvement
Each session is practical, grounded, and immediately applicable.
📚 Curated Content Library
- A growing bank of curated content you can reuse, remix, and draw from long after the program ends
Please note:
If you pay a partial amount, the remaining amount will be billed at the agreed upon date