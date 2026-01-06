48 Social

Authentic Awareness Accelerator (PWYC)

Done-For-You Brand Foundation (Add-On)
$1,008

A Complete Foundation for Clear, Credible Visibility


This optional upgrade is for conscious creators who want to step into visibility fully supported, with every essential element thoughtfully designed and aligned from the start.


Includes:

  • Custom landing page or website creation
    A clean, welcoming digital home that reflects your authentic voice, values, and purpose — without feeling salesy or forced.
  • Complete social media channel setup
    We handle the technical and strategic setup so your platforms are ready to grow naturally, without overwhelm.
  • Professionally designed cover images
    Cohesive, on-brand cover visuals for Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and other key platforms, creating a unified and recognizable presence.
  • Optimized social media bios
    Clear, heart-centered bios that communicate who you are, what you offer, and why it matters — at a glance.

Investment: $1,008
Format: Done-for-you implementation


This is about removing friction, saving time, and giving your message a home that feels intentional, polished, and genuinely you — so you can focus on creating, teaching, and serving.

All-in-One Platform for Conscious Creators (Add-On)
$199

90-Days subscription (Regular price: $97 / mo) to SpiritualSystems.io provides a single, unified platform to support the foundational systems of your work, without juggling tools, logins, or complexity.


Designed for conscious creators, it brings everything you need to host, communicate, organize, and serve your community in one place, so your systems support your energy (not drain it).


Replaces:

  • Kajabi / Skool - for courses & membership portal [Save ~$89 / mo]
  • Mailchimp - for emails & SMS [Save ~$20+ / mo]
  • Wix / Squarespace - for building websites [Save ~$17 / mo]
  • Calendly - for appointment booking [Save ~$10 / mo]
  • HootSuite - for contact management [Save ~$149 / mo]
  • Docusign - for signing contracts [Save ~$15 / mo]


Manage your business with ease & grace, all in one place

