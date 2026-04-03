One Word at a Time, Inc

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One Word at a Time, Inc

About this event

Author Study 2026-27 Season

Virtual events

Single Author Study 2026-27 Subscription
$119

Purchase this option for a single classroom or library viewing. IMPORTANT: Every ticket provides 1 domain-specific link. Your Zoom link will be sent to the email address provided with your payment.


*If you want to purchase tickets for multiple classrooms, please purchase one ticket per each classroom separately or select the multi-registration option below for up to 8 classrooms.


*Once you complete your payment, our team will ensure you receive your personalized Zoom Webinar link prior to each event.


*All registered attendees receive links to access handouts and the recording for 30 days via email the day after each event.


*If you sign up after the October event, you'll receive access to the recordings of any previous events in the 2026-27 series in your confirmation email.


*EMAIL QUESTIONS to [email protected].

Multi-Classroom Registration
$900

Purchase this option if you are registering multiple classrooms in a single school/organization (up to 8 classrooms). IMPORTANT: Every ticket provides 1 domain-specific link. The Zoom links will be sent to the email addresses provided with your payment.


*Once you complete your payment, our team will ensure each registrant receives their personalized Zoom Webinar link prior to each event.


*All registered attendees receive links to access handouts and the recording for 30 days via email the day after each event.


*If you sign up after the October event, you'll receive access to the recordings of any previous events in the 2026-27 series in your confirmation email.


*EMAIL QUESTIONS to [email protected].

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