Author Study 2026-27 Season

Purchase this option for a single classroom or library viewing. IMPORTANT: Every ticket provides 1 domain-specific link. Your Zoom link will be sent to the email address provided with your payment.





*If you want to purchase tickets for multiple classrooms, please purchase one ticket per each classroom separately or select the multi-registration option below for up to 8 classrooms.





*Once you complete your payment, our team will ensure you receive your personalized Zoom Webinar link prior to each event.





*All registered attendees receive links to access handouts and the recording for 30 days via email the day after each event.





*If you sign up after the October event, you'll receive access to the recordings of any previous events in the 2026-27 series in your confirmation email.





*EMAIL QUESTIONS to [email protected].