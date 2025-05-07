Author Visit, Autographed Copy of Book

$
From the team behind the New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal–winning Creepy
Carrots! and its sequels comes the first entry in a spin-off chapter book series in which Jasper
Rabbit tells the story of a young marmot whose tonsils get the better of him.
Jasper the Rabbit is back! A little older and wiser, he collects creepy stories to share as cautionary tales.
If you’re ready for some chills and chuckles alike, tune in as Jasper weaves the yarn of Charlie Marmot
and the particular pickle he found himself in.
See, Charlie here has a problem: his tonsils have become infected and have to come out. No biggie, right?
But when he decides he wants to keep them in a jar for show and tell, things get creepy... First, strange
slurping sounds in his room keep Charlie awake the night before his surgery. Then, he goes to the doctor
only to be told his tonsils are already gone! Could it be they’re out for revenge?
Join Jasper and Charlie in this first Creepy Tale chapter book and learn from Charlie’s mistakes before it’s
too late!
Jasper Rabbit loves carrots—especially Crackenhopper Field carrots.
He eats them on the way to school.
He eats them going to Little League.
He eats them walking home.
Until the day the carrots start following him...or are they?
Celebrated artist Peter Brown’s stylish illustrations pair perfectly with Aaron Reynold’s text in this hilarious
picture book that shows it’s all fun and games...until you get too greedy.
Jasper Rabbit is NOT a little bunny anymore. He’s not afraid of the dark, and he’s definitely not afraid of
something as silly as underwear. But when the lights go out, suddenly his new big rabbit underwear glows
in the dark. A ghoulish, greenish glow. If Jasper didn’t know any better he’d say his undies were a little,
well, creepy. Jasper’s not scared obviously, he’s just done with creepy underwear. But after trying
everything to get rid of them, they keep coming back!
Jasper Rabbit has a problem: he is NOT doing well in school. His spelling tests? Disasters. His math
quizzes? Frightening to behold. But one day, he finds a crayon lying in the gutter. Purple. Pointy. Perfect.
Somehow...it looked happy to see him. And it wants to help.
At first, Jasper is excited. Everything is going great. His spelling is fantastic. His math is stupendous. And
best of all, he doesn’t have to do ANY work! But then the crayon starts acting weird. It’s everywhere, and
it wants to do everything. And Jasper must find a way to get rid of it before it takes over his life. The only
problem? The creepy crayon will not leave.
Nerdy Birdy likes reading, video games, and reading about video games, which immediately disqualifies
him for membership in the cool crowd.
One thing is clear: being a nerdy birdy is a lonely lifestyle.
When he's at his lowest point, Nerdy Birdy meets a flock just like him. He has friends and discovers that
there are far more nerdy birdies than cool birdies in the sky.
Dude! You have to read this book.
It's totally about this platypus and this beaver who are friends. They want to go surfing but dude, there's
this shark who's in the ocean, too.
But don't worry. This shark approaches and you'll never guess what happens.
Author Aaron Reynolds delivers an "entertainingly spooky romp" (Publishers Weekly, starred
review) about Rex Dexter, who is itching to have a dog . . . but ends up with a pet chicken.
One hour and fourteen minutes later, the chicken is dead (by a steamroller), Rex is cursed (by the Grim
Reaper), and wild animals are haunting Rex's room (hounding him for answers). Even his best friend
Darvish is not going to believe this, and that kid believes everything!
Rex's uninvited ghostly guests are a chatty, messy bunch. And they need Rex to solve their mysterious
deadly departures from the Middling Falls Zoo before it happens again. But how?
