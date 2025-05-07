Author Visit, Autographed Copy of Book

From the team behind the New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal–winning Creepy

Carrots! and its sequels comes the first entry in a spin-off chapter book series in which Jasper

Rabbit tells the story of a young marmot whose tonsils get the better of him.

Jasper the Rabbit is back! A little older and wiser, he collects creepy stories to share as cautionary tales.

If you’re ready for some chills and chuckles alike, tune in as Jasper weaves the yarn of Charlie Marmot

and the particular pickle he found himself in.

See, Charlie here has a problem: his tonsils have become infected and have to come out. No biggie, right?

But when he decides he wants to keep them in a jar for show and tell, things get creepy... First, strange

slurping sounds in his room keep Charlie awake the night before his surgery. Then, he goes to the doctor

only to be told his tonsils are already gone! Could it be they’re out for revenge?

Join Jasper and Charlie in this first Creepy Tale chapter book and learn from Charlie’s mistakes before it’s

too late!