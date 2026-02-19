Author Visit Book Sale

Copper Canyon Elementary School PTO

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Copper Canyon Elementary School PTO

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Ace's Place: Home Sweet Home item
Ace's Place: Home Sweet Home
$6

Join Ace as he takes his first steps, exploring their home while avoiding potential dangers. With vibrant illustrations and a touch of humor, Ace's Place: Home Sweet Home aims to captivate young imaginations. This heartwarming tale teaches valuable lessons on safety, perseverance, and the joy of discovery.

Ace’s Place: Boy Meets Dog item
Ace’s Place: Boy Meets Dog
$6

This story captures the unforgettable bond between young Ace and his first dog, Indiana—a loyal English bulldog who became Ace’s gentle protector, playful companion, and big brother figure. Through joyful memories and touching moments, the book explores themes of love, family, and the special connection between a boy and his pet. It’s a tribute to the powerful impact pets have on our lives and the lasting memories they create.

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