April 24-26, 2026 AUTHOR'S CORNER Sell Your Books & Host Book Signings

Author's Corner Package: 6ft skirted table showcasing your book(s) to sell, giveaway, and sign. Also included is a table tent, two chairs, Author badge to gain access into the conference, table tent with name, one full page color ad (8 1/2 x 11) in the digital Program Book linked to a website of your choice (website, social media site, email, etc.), author must submit ad to [email protected] by April 19, 2026 (PDF, Word doc, JPG, or PNG). Doorprize box on table: each attendee has coupons with their name and contact information and your name on the other side. They will drop their coupon in the doorprize box on your table. Daily, you will draw a coupon from the box for them to win a prize of your choice. Fill the items and value out on the Author's Corner form. 300 branded items, gifts, coupons, or a show special for weekend only, etc. shipped delivered to hotel by 11 AM the day of set up (Friday, April 24, 2026), or shipped to Healing Through Action, 4201 Main St., Suite 200, Houston, TX 77002, with a guaranteed delivery date by Thursday, April 23, 2026. We will showcase you as an author on our social media, website, and program book before, during, and after the show.