Prevent-Educate, Inc.

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Prevent-Educate, Inc.

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Autism Awareness & Interaction for all First Responders - Second Edition (Paperback)

Autism Awareness & Interaction for all First Responders item
Autism Awareness & Interaction for all First Responders
$24.95

Autism Awareness & Interaction for all Fires Responders - Second Edition. Transcript manual for the nationally accredited free First Responder Autism Awareness & Interaction Training @ www.Prevent-Educate.org

Autism Awareness Training on Flash Drive item
Autism Awareness Training on Flash Drive
$24.95

Includes:

  • Complete Autism Awareness & Interaction Training
  • SCORM-Compatible version for seamless integration with your existing Learning Management System (LMS)
  • Accredited through CAPCE for EMS/Paramedic continuing education hours
  • Easy-to-use Flash Drive for in-house or classroom training

💡 Perfect for:
Fire Departments | Police Agencies | EMS | Dispatch Centers | Training Academies

Training Manual & Flash Drive (Save $10) item
Training Manual & Flash Drive (Save $10) item
Training Manual & Flash Drive (Save $10)
$39.90

Save $10 when you purchase both manual and the drive together. (FREE SHIPPING)

Consider covering shipping costs! item
Consider covering shipping costs!
$8

Every little bit we save helps and makes a difference. Shipping is free, but you can help offset packaging and postal costs by paying the shipping if you would like. Thanks! (Covers (1) training manual (1) flash drive or (1) training manual, flash drive combination)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!