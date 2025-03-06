Autism Awareness Art Walk

As an Event Sponsor, your business will be prominently featured in all event promotions, including banners, social media, and announcements. Your support will help us provide a fun, engaging, and inclusive experience for families while demonstrating your commitment to the autism community.
As an Event Sponsor, your business will be prominently featured in all event promotions, including banners, social media, and announcements. Your support will help us provide a fun, engaging, and inclusive experience for families while demonstrating your commitment to the autism community.
Supporter
$100
Not ready to sponsor the full event but still want to make an impact? The Supporter Level is perfect for individuals and businesses who want to show their support for autism awareness and inclusion. Your donation will help cover the cost of art supplies, event materials, and activities that create a fun and welcoming space for children with autism and their families.
As a Supporter, you’ll receive:
-Recognition on the event website and social media as an official Supporter.
-A heartfelt thank you from the Autism Meets Faith community.
-The satisfaction of knowing you’ve contributed to an inclusive and meaningful event.
Every contribution counts — your support helps us bring joy and connection to families in the autism community.
Not ready to sponsor the full event but still want to make an impact? The Supporter Level is perfect for individuals and businesses who want to show their support for autism awareness and inclusion. Your donation will help cover the cost of art supplies, event materials, and activities that create a fun and welcoming space for children with autism and their families.
As a Supporter, you’ll receive:
-Recognition on the event website and social media as an official Supporter.
-A heartfelt thank you from the Autism Meets Faith community.
-The satisfaction of knowing you’ve contributed to an inclusive and meaningful event.
Every contribution counts — your support helps us bring joy and connection to families in the autism community.
Table Sponsor
$50
Are you a business or organization that serves the special needs community? Secure a table sponsorship to showcase your services, connect with families, and raise autism awareness while kids enjoy a fun puzzle piece coloring activity at your station.
This is a fantastic opportunity to expand your reach, show community support, and make a lasting impact! Sign up today to reserve your spot.
Are you a business or organization that serves the special needs community? Secure a table sponsorship to showcase your services, connect with families, and raise autism awareness while kids enjoy a fun puzzle piece coloring activity at your station.
This is a fantastic opportunity to expand your reach, show community support, and make a lasting impact! Sign up today to reserve your spot.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!