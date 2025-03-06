Autism Awareness Art Walk

Not ready to sponsor the full event but still want to make an impact? The Supporter Level is perfect for individuals and businesses who want to show their support for autism awareness and inclusion. Your donation will help cover the cost of art supplies, event materials, and activities that create a fun and welcoming space for children with autism and their families. As a Supporter, you’ll receive: -Recognition on the event website and social media as an official Supporter. -A heartfelt thank you from the Autism Meets Faith community. -The satisfaction of knowing you’ve contributed to an inclusive and meaningful event. Every contribution counts — your support helps us bring joy and connection to families in the autism community.

Not ready to sponsor the full event but still want to make an impact? The Supporter Level is perfect for individuals and businesses who want to show their support for autism awareness and inclusion. Your donation will help cover the cost of art supplies, event materials, and activities that create a fun and welcoming space for children with autism and their families. As a Supporter, you’ll receive: -Recognition on the event website and social media as an official Supporter. -A heartfelt thank you from the Autism Meets Faith community. -The satisfaction of knowing you’ve contributed to an inclusive and meaningful event. Every contribution counts — your support helps us bring joy and connection to families in the autism community.

More details...