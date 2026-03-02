Autism Awareness Dinner & Fashion Show

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About this event
Be part of the experience and support a great cause. Your ticket grants entry to the event while contributing to our fundraising goals and helping us continue making a difference.
Reserve your seat early at a discounted rate. Your ticket helps support our fundraising goals and the impact we’re making in the community. Early Bird tickets are available until April 4 —get yours early.
Save when you purchase a full table. Invite friends, family, or coworkers to join you and help make this fundraiser a success. One table, eight seats, and a powerful way to support our mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!