Celebrity Fundraiser @Porto ROC Soxial , Autism Awareness Event

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About this event
■ GOLD SPONSOR
Cash: $300
• Prime banner placement
• Logo on all flyers & social media
• Verbal shout-out during event
• Promotional items in gift bags
• Featured Gold Sponsor recognition
Includes (Cash Sponsors Only): $30 Porta ROC Soxial gift certificate
■ SILVER SPONSOR
Cash: $150
• Shared banner placement
• Sponsor thank-you social media post
• Name listed on signage
• Verbal acknowledgment
Includes (Cash Sponsors Only): $20 Porta ROC Soxial gift certificate
■ BRONZE SPONSOR
Cash: $75
• Group sponsor banner listing
• Social media shout-out
• Event recognition
• Giveaway table placement
Join us for an unforgettable evening in support of Gisele’s World — building community, culture, and belonging across the autism spectrum.
This is a free-entry event. Guests will have the opportunity to:
• Enjoy our Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser
• Connect with community members and supporters
• Participate in raffles
• Learn more about our mission and vision
While admission is free, donations and raffle participation help us move closer to establishing a dedicated, inclusive community space for individuals on the autism spectrum and the families who walk alongside them.
Raffle Donation Recognition
We gratefully recognize in-kind raffle donors based on item value:
$300+ Value
Prime event recognition, logo on event promotions, and verbal shout-out.
$150–$299 Value
Shared event signage recognition and social media thank-you.
$100–$149 Value
Event recognition and social media acknowledgment.
If you’d like to donate a raffle item, please register to ensure we have all necessary information, or email details to [email protected].
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!