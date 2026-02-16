Gisele’s World

Hosted by

Gisele’s World

About this event

Celebrity Fundraiser @Porto ROC Soxial , Autism Awareness Event

4705 Lake Ave

Rochester, NY 14612, USA

Gold Sponsor
$300

■ GOLD SPONSOR


Cash: $300

• Prime banner placement

• Logo on all flyers & social media

• Verbal shout-out during event

• Promotional items in gift bags

• Featured Gold Sponsor recognition


Includes (Cash Sponsors Only): $30 Porta ROC Soxial gift certificate


Silver Sponsor
$200

■ SILVER SPONSOR


Cash: $150

• Shared banner placement

• Sponsor thank-you social media post

• Name listed on signage

• Verbal acknowledgment


Includes (Cash Sponsors Only): $20 Porta ROC Soxial gift certificate

Bronze Sponsor
$75

■ BRONZE SPONSOR


Cash: $75

• Group sponsor banner listing

• Social media shout-out

• Event recognition

• Giveaway table placement


Entry
Free

Join us for an unforgettable evening in support of Gisele’s World — building community, culture, and belonging across the autism spectrum.


This is a free-entry event. Guests will have the opportunity to:

• Enjoy our Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser

• Connect with community members and supporters

• Participate in raffles

• Learn more about our mission and vision


While admission is free, donations and raffle participation help us move closer to establishing a dedicated, inclusive community space for individuals on the autism spectrum and the families who walk alongside them.

Raffle Donation
Free


Raffle Donation Recognition



We gratefully recognize in-kind raffle donors based on item value:


$300+ Value

Prime event recognition, logo on event promotions, and verbal shout-out.


$150–$299 Value

Shared event signage recognition and social media thank-you.


$100–$149 Value

Event recognition and social media acknowledgment.


If you’d like to donate a raffle item, please register to ensure we have all necessary information, or email details to [email protected].


Add a donation for Gisele’s World

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!