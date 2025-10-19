Annual Autism Awareness Walk & Fun Day Registration

Hosted by
About this event
ONE ADULT TICKET PER TRANSACTION- Event day ticket price $40. This Ticket includes a Free Event T-Shirt. This is a self-timed event. Participants are welcome to track their own pace.
Event day price $30. This ticket includes an event T-shirt. This is a self-timed event. Participants are welcome to track their own pace.
This ticket is for Cedar Bridge Members with exceptional needs. This ticket includes an event T-shirt. This is a self-timed event. Participants are welcome to track their own pace.
This ticket is for a Family or Team Pack of 4. This ticket includes an event T-shirt. *Only available before the event. This is a self-timed event. Participants are welcome to track their own pace.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!