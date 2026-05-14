Autism Club

Join us! Do you ever want to help a cause but don't know where to start, or how you could make a difference. Help support our mission, our organization is aimed to empower children on the spectrum. We provide sensory toys, sensory activities, parent respite, as well as safety and support for the caregivers and families. With your contribution we are able to assist our families with fun social activities, predictable environments, and sensory play. We are a 501c (3) tax exempt organization that is required to keep the integrity of the people we serve. Please consider our cause and join our monthly subscription for only $10 a month. This will help us to continue our goal of one day everyone accepting all differences.