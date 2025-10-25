Autism Insights Foundation's Silent Auction

This one-of-a-kind set blends self-care and artistry while supporting Madison Fields, a job training preparedness program for adults with autism. Basket includes:
✨ 2 Vanilla Latte Goat Milk Soaps,
✨ 1 Lavender Bud Goat Milk Soap,
✨ Spiced Orange Sugar Scrub,
✨ Striped towel
✨ Amish-handcrafted wooden bowl
Total Value: $100.
Basket Donated by the Linstead Family
Pamper & Glow: The Ultimate Self-Care Basket
$150
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious basket, featuring a curated selection of premium beauty and wellness products. Valued at $304, this indulgent package is designed to pamper, refresh, and rejuvenate.
What's Inside:
✨ Tula Skincare Take Care + Polish Body Exfoliator (value $34): Gently exfoliate and nourish your skin for a radiant glow.
✨ Living Proof Healthy Hair Perfector (value $33): Restore and protect your hair for salon-worthy results.
✨ VOESH NY Pedi in a Box (value $28): Enjoy an at-home pedicure spa day with this complete kit.
✨ AHAVA Smoothing Hand Cream (value $12): Hydrate and soften hands with this mineral-rich formula.
✨ MALIN + GOETZ Scented Candle (value $23): Create a calming ambiance with this premium, fragrant candle.
✨ Hey, Sugar Body Scrub (value $36): Reveal smooth, glowing skin with this luxe sugar scrub.
✨ Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Volume Styling Mist (value $30): Boost your hair's volume and shine while combating signs of aging.
✨ Rosie by Rosie Jane Perfume Oil (value $45): Delight your senses with this elegant, portable fragrance.
✨ Il Makiage Inkliner (value $13): Achieve precision and drama with this ultra-black eyeliner.
✨ Demdaco Knit Giving Shaw Wrap (value $50): Cozy up in this soft, stylish wrap designed for comfort and care.
Bid now and support the Autism Insights Foundation as we work to create more inclusive opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum. Not only will you enjoy these incredible items, but you'll also make a meaningful impact in our community.
Don’t miss your chance to win this perfect self-care basket! Place your bid today!
Basket donated by the Davison family.
Raising Canes Fan Pack
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate Raising Cane’s experience with this exclusive silent auction basket, perfect for Caniacs of all ages! Generously donated by Raising Cane’s, this fun-filled package includes:
*2 Large Raising Cane’s T-shirts – Wear your love for Cane’s in style!
*1 Plush Stuffed Dog – Meet “Cane,” the cuddly and iconic mascot.
*2 Raising Cane’s Hats – Keep cool and show your Cane’s pride.
*1 Celebration Party Cooler – Ideal for picnics, road trips, or game days.
*Can coozies, lip balm, key chains
Gift Cards for Delicious Meals:
*4 Box Combos – Featuring Raising Cane’s famous chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and their signature Cane’s Sauce.
*2 Kids Combos – Perfect for the little ones!
*2 Fresh-Squeezed Lemonades – The ultimate refreshing drink to pair with your meal.
All proceeds from this basket will support Autism Insights Foundation, helping advocate for individuals on the autism spectrum by promoting workplace equality and meaningful accommodations. Bid high and enjoy Raising Cane’s while making a difference!
Basket donated by Cane's Chicken.
Grill and Chill - BBQ Lover's Basket
$125
Starting bid
Fire up your grill and elevate your BBQ game with this ultimate backyard chef's package! Perfect for foodies, grill masters, and anyone who loves a good feast, this basket is packed with everything you need to create unforgettable meals and memories.
What’s Included:
🍖 BBQ Grilling Set – The perfect tools to handle anything on the grill, valued at $30.
🌟 Assorted Sauces – Add bold flavors to your creations, valued at $30.
🧹 Grill Brush – Keep your grill spotless and ready for action, valued at $14.
🦸 BBQ Grill Master Apron – Look the part while you dominate the flames, valued at $14.99.
🍹 (2) Don Fulano Small Bottle Tequilas – Cheers to great BBQ with premium spirits, valued at $20.
🍴 Smoqued Gift Card – Savor smoky BBQ delights at Smoqued, valued at $100.
Total Value: $208.99
Whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ, impressing friends, or simply enjoying a relaxing meal, this basket has everything you need to make it special. Bid now for a chance to own this sizzling package and support a great cause while you're at it!
Gift card donated by Smoqued. Basket donated by Gammel family.
Brewery X Experience Basket
$100
Starting bid
Get ready for a hoppy good time with this exclusive Brewery X Experience Basket! Perfect for craft beer enthusiasts, this basket includes:
A $100 Brewery X gift card
A voucher for a 12-person reservation
A stylish Brewery X hat
Two branded koozies to keep your drinks cold
Fun Brewery X stickers to show off your love for great beer
With a total value of approximately $200, this basket is a fantastic way to support Autism Insights Foundation while enjoying a unique brewery experience with friends and family. Cheers to making a difference!
Basket donated by Brewery X.
Cozy Up with the Samiah Luxe Chunky Blanket
$60
Starting bid
Transform your living space with the luxurious warmth and style of the Buttercream 50x70" Chenille Samiah Luxe Chunky Knit Blanket. Handcrafted with care and featuring a rich, textured weave, this ultra-soft blanket is perfect for curling up on chilly evenings or adding an elegant touch to your home décor. Its timeless design and premium materials make it a gift you'll treasure for years to come. Value: $120.
Bid now to bring home the ultimate in comfort and support the Autism Insights Foundation in creating a more inclusive world. Warm hearts, warm homes—every bid makes a difference!
Gift donated by Davison Family.
Luxury Golf Experience: Player V Pro Bag
$250
Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with the Player V Pro, the ultimate luxury golf bag designed for performance and convenience. This meticulously crafted bag combines cutting-edge functionality with sleek aesthetics, featuring:
7-and-14 way tops for superior club organization with dedicated putter storage.
Offset club dividers for optimal club visibility and effortless retrieval.
Patented VESSEL technologies, including the Equilibrium Double Strap for unmatched balance and the Rotator Base for superior stability.
High strap-attachment points to eliminate club fallout while carrying.
A cart strap pass-through to keep your bag secure and pristine when using a cart or trolley.
With every element thoughtfully designed for an uncompromising game, the Player V Pro is the perfect companion for golfers who demand the pinnacle of luxury and performance.
Value: $469
Bid now for a chance to own this exceptional golf bag while supporting Autism Insights Foundation’s mission to create opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.
Luxury Golf Bag donated by Vessel.
Timeless Elegance: Leighton Strand in Pearl & Ashton Pearls
$70
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this stunning pearl jewelry set, featuring the Leighton Strand in Pearl and the Ashton Pearl Studs. The Leighton Strand showcases timeless sophistication with its lustrous pearls and classic design, making it a versatile statement piece for any occasion. Paired with the Ashton Pearl Studs, this set exudes grace and elegance, perfect for enhancing any outfit.
Total Value: $135
Bid on this exquisite set to add a touch of classic beauty to your collection while supporting the Autism Insights Foundation's mission to foster inclusion and empowerment. Every bid helps make a difference!
Jewelry donated by Kendra Scott.
Private Wine Class for 20 at Total Wine
$200
Starting bid
Gather your friends and embark on a two-hour journey through the world of wine with this Private Wine Class for up to 20 Guests, generously donated by Total Wine & More. Discover famous winegrowing regions, learn expert tips, and indulge in a variety of delicious pours, all guided by knowledgeable instructors who will make the experience unforgettable.
Whether you're a wine connoisseur or just beginning your wine adventure, this exclusive class is the perfect way to expand your palate and enjoy an evening of fun, flavor, and education.
Value: $600 - This certificate expires on 10/25/25
Don’t miss this opportunity to host an unforgettable event while supporting Autism Insights Foundation’s mission to empower individuals on the autism spectrum. Bid now and raise a glass to inclusion!
Class donated by Total Wine.
Unwind and Create: A Perfect Evening Package
$135
Starting bid
Unwind & Create: A Perfect Evening Package
This thoughtfully curated basket is your ticket to relaxation and creativity! Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or an aspiring artist, this package has everything you need for an unforgettable experience—all while supporting a great cause.
🎨 Package Includes:
1 Bottle of Banshee Pinot Noir 2022: A smooth, elegant wine perfect for unwinding. Value: $22.
Narrow Acacia Serving Board with Handle: Ideal for displaying charcuterie or appetizers. Value: $9.99.
Swig Wine Tumbler: Keep your wine perfectly chilled wherever you go. Value: $32.
4 Tickets to Pinot’s Palette (Bella Terra, Huntington Beach): Enjoy a fun, guided painting session for you and your friends! Value: $200.
Framed Picture of the Brain: A unique and thought-provoking piece of art.
Gourmet Candy Bar: A sweet treat to complete your evening. Value: $5.
Please note: Outside beverages are not permitted at Pinot’s Palette, but a variety of beverages are available for purchase on-site.
Total Estimated Value: $270+
All proceeds from this silent auction go directly to Autism Insights Foundation, supporting our mission to create meaningful employment opportunities and inclusive workplaces for adults on the autism spectrum.
Bid now to enjoy a night of creativity, delicious wine, and delightful memories—all while making a difference! 🖌🍷
Gift card donated by Pinot’s Palette (Bella Terra, Huntington Beach).
Mystery & Family Game Night Basket
$250
Starting bid
Gather your loved ones for a night of unforgettable fun, mystery, and games! This deluxe gift basket is packed with thrilling adventures, delicious treats, and family-friendly entertainment.
Gift card donated by The Escape Game.
The Escape Game Tickets for 4 people ($180.00 value) – Dive into a heart-pounding, immersive escape room experience.
Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Tickets for 10 people ($129.99) – Explore, solve clues, and bond over a real-life scavenger hunt adventure.
Stone Fire Grill Gift Card ($50.00) – Enjoy a delicious meal to fuel your night of games and fun.
Murder Mystery Night ($31.00) – Play detective and unravel the mystery in this captivating role-playing game.
Bulldonkey Dice Game ($29.99) – Add a competitive and hilarious twist to your game night.
The Escape Room Mystery Game ($20.99) – Challenge your problem-solving skills with an at-home escape room experience.
Jelly Belly 20 Flavors ($15.49) – Treat your taste buds to a colorful assortment of sweet flavors.
Assorted Goodies – A mix of snacks and surprises to keep everyone energized.
Estimated Value: $477.46
This basket is perfect for creating lasting memories filled with laughter, teamwork, and adventure!
Scotch Connoisseur's Basket
$125
Starting bid
Raise a glass to luxury and sophistication with this premium gift basket, perfect for the whiskey enthusiast or anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.
Shieldaig 18-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky ($85.00) – A rich and refined single malt that offers a perfect balance of smoothness and complexity, sure to delight any scotch lover.
Nambe Crystal "Groove" Set of 2 Double Old-Fashioned Glasses ($99.99) – Elevate your sipping experience with these exquisitely crafted crystal glasses, combining timeless elegance with modern design.
Garrison Brothers Whiskey Stones, Set of 9 ($19.99) – Keep your drink perfectly chilled without dilution, allowing the true flavors of your scotch to shine through.
Estimated Value: $204.98
Thank you for supporting Autism Insights Foundation. Your generosity helps us advocate for individuals on the autism spectrum, fostering greater understanding, inclusion, and opportunities in workplaces and beyond. Cheers to making a difference!
Basket donated by the Martz family.
Wine Enthusiast’s Basket
$125
Starting bid
Indulge in the elegance of fine wine with this beautifully curated basket, perfect for wine lovers and connoisseurs alike.
The Duke Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 ($95.00) – A bold and sophisticated cabernet with rich flavors, perfect for special occasions or a quiet evening.
6-Bottle Wine Display Case ($99.00) – Showcase your favorite vintages in style with this sleek and functional display case.
Wine Decanter ($20.00) – Enhance the aroma and flavor of your wine with this elegant decanter, a must-have for any wine enthusiast.
Italian Chocolates in Hand Woven Basket ($15.00) – A decadent selection of gourmet chocolates to complement your wine experience.
Wine Key ($20.00) – A professional-grade wine opener for effortless uncorking of your favorite bottles.
Estimated Value: $249.00
Thank you for supporting Autism Insights Foundation. Your contribution helps empower individuals on the autism spectrum, promoting inclusion and equality in workplaces and beyond. Cheers to making a positive impact!
Basket donated by the Linstead family.
Ultimate Picnic & Concert Experience
$350
Starting bid
Create unforgettable memories with this luxurious basket, perfect for a relaxing evening of music, fine wine, and fun outdoor activities.
Tickets for a Table of 6 at a Pasadena POPS 2025 Concert
($510.00) – Enjoy an enchanting evening under the stars at one of Southern California’s premier orchestral performances.
The tickets are valid for the following dates:
June 21, 2025 - Broadway Legends from Gershwin to Sondheim
July 12, 2025 - Moonlight Melodies An Evening with the Crooners
August 9, 2025 - The Music of Bond, James Bond
September 6, 2025 - Feinstein's Favorites
Portillo's Hot Dogs Gift Card ($50.00) – Savor classic Chicago-style hot dogs and more at this iconic eatery.
Pride Chardonnay 2019 from Napa ($40.00) – A bright and balanced chardonnay, perfect for pairing with your favorite picnic fare.
Tattinger Champagne Brut Split ($44.00) – Celebrate in style with this crisp and elegant champagne.
Swig Wine Cup ($32.00) – Keep your wine perfectly chilled with this stylish and functional wine tumbler.
Narrow Acacia Serving Board with Handle ($9.99) – Ideal for displaying charcuterie or appetizers at your picnic.
Modern Deco Playing Deck ($12.00) – Add a touch of fun and sophistication to your outdoor gathering with these chic playing cards.
Summer Lawn Dice ($20.00) – Bring excitement to your picnic with over-sized lawn dice, perfect for outdoor games and family fun.
Beach Towel ($10.00) – A vibrant and cozy towel, perfect for lounging in the sun.
Weekend Vibes Bag ($14.99) – A stylish and practical tote to carry all your essentials.
Picnic Hamper ($40.00) – An adorable and functional basket to complete your picnic setup.
Estimated Value: $782.98
Thank you for supporting Autism Insights Foundation. Your generosity helps us empower individuals on the autism spectrum, fostering greater understanding, inclusion, and opportunity. Cheers to making a difference!
Tickets donated by Pasadena Pops, Gift Card by Portillo's
A Taste of Luxury and Music
$60
Starting bid
Indulge in a decadent experience with a perfect blend of gourmet treats and world-class music! This package offers the ultimate treat for your senses:
2 Tickets to LA Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall: Experience the magic of live music with two tickets to one of the following performances:
Chamber Music on April 8, April 22, May 13, or May 20
Organ on April 13 or May 18
Green Umbrella on April 29 or June 3
(Value: $84)
Guret Methode Champenoise: A delightful bottle of sparkling wine that brings elegance and festivity to any occasion. (Value: $18.99)
Ghirardelli Chocolates: A selection of rich, premium chocolates to satisfy your sweet tooth and elevate your moments of indulgence. (Value: $10)
Indulgent Trail Mix: A delicious blend of nuts, dried fruits, and premium ingredients, perfect for snacking on the go. (Value: $5)
Bid now and enjoy a luxurious evening of fine wine, delectable treats, and unforgettable music—all while supporting Autism Insights Foundation.
Value: $122.99
Thank you for helping us advocate for individuals on the autism spectrum and promote workplace inclusion and equality. Your support makes a meaningful impact!
Tickets donated by LA Phil.
You Lucky Dog, You!
$25
Starting bid
Give your furry friend the jackpot they deserve with this Lucky Dog Basket! Inside, you'll find a one-month subscription to Bark Box filled with surprises, a sturdy paracord collar and matching harness (size medium) for their adventures, a stylish treat jar to store their favorite snacks, and a box of wholesome Newman's Own Dog Biscuits. Your pup will feel like the luckiest dog around, and every bid helps Autism Insights Foundation support employment opportunities for autistic individuals. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference—for you and your best friend!
Basket donated by Bark Box and the Ortega Family.
Treat yourself or someone special to an exclusive one-month subscription to Hotrods & Handguns, Huntington Beach's premier shooting range and social club. This state-of-the-art, members-only 40,000 sq. ft. facility features a two-story indoor shooting range, a classic car showroom, a sports bar with an outdoor deck, casual dining, a pro shop, and more. Whether you're passionate about precision shooting, classic cars, or just looking for a unique hangout, this subscription offers a taste of it all. Proceeds benefit Autism Insights Foundation, supporting employment opportunities for autistic individuals. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience!
Experience donated by Hotrods and Handguns.
Private Wine Tasting Experience for 12 with PRP Wine
$200
Starting bid
Treat yourself and up to 11 guests to an exclusive wine-tasting experience, courtesy of PRP Wine International! This certificate includes a private 90-minute sampling of 8 unique wines from around the globe, led by a knowledgeable Wine Consultant who will bring the vineyard to your home.
PRP Wine International specializes in single-vintage, high-quality wines from 13 countries, with an ever-changing inventory of exceptional selections. Prior to your tasting, you’ll have the opportunity to collaborate with your Wine Consultant to curate a lineup tailored to your preferences, ensuring an unforgettable experience for you and your guests.
Raise your glass to a world of flavor and bid on this perfect blend of education, entertainment, and exquisite wines! 🥂
(Date to be mutually agreed upon. Must be scheduled in advance. Participants must be 21 years or older.)
Experience donated by PRP Wine International.
The Funny Bird IV - Artwork by Viktor Bevanda
$75
Starting bid
"The Funny Bird IV" – A Stunning Print by Viktor Bevanda
Add a touch of creativity and expression to your space with "The Funny Bird IV," a breathtaking 11x14 print by Viktor Bevanda, a 16-year-old artist who communicates through the power of art. Though unable to speak and facing challenges in comprehension, Viktor’s talent knows no limits, bringing life and emotion to every piece he creates.
Generously donated by Vichy’s Art, this print is beautifully matted and framed in a 16x20 frame, making it a perfect statement piece for any home or office. With a retail value of $150, this artwork is more than just a visual masterpiece—it’s a testament to resilience, creativity, and the boundless potential of individuals on the autism spectrum.
Place your bid to own this extraordinary piece and support Autism Insights Foundation in creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the spectrum!
Sunflower My Love - Artwork by Viktor Bevanda
$75
Starting bid
"Sunflower My Love" – A Stunning Print by Viktor Bevanda
Brighten your space with "Sunflower My Love," a breathtaking 11x14 print by Viktor Bevanda, a 16-year-old artist who expresses himself through the beauty of art. Though unable to speak and facing challenges in comprehension, Viktor’s talent transcends words, capturing emotion and vibrancy in every brushstroke.
Generously donated by Vichy’s Art, this piece comes beautifully matted and framed in a 16x20 frame, making it a perfect addition to any home or office. With a retail value of $150, this artwork is not just a stunning visual statement—it’s a symbol of perseverance, creativity, and the limitless potential of individuals on the autism spectrum.
Bid now to own this incredible piece and support Autism Insights Foundation in creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the spectrum!
Monkey Collection - Artwork by Viktor Bevanda
$50
Starting bid
"Monkey Collection" – A Captivating Print by Viktor Bevanda
Bring joy and creativity into your space with this stunning 8x10 print from Viktor Bevanda’s Monkey Collection. Viktor, a 16-year-old artist diagnosed with autism at an early age, may not communicate through words, but his art speaks volumes. His work is a testament to resilience, talent, and the limitless potential of individuals on the spectrum.
Generously donated by Vichy’s Art, this print comes matted and framed in an 11x14 frame, making it a perfect addition to any home or office. With a retail value of $100, this piece is not only a charming work of art but also a way to support a meaningful cause.
Bid now to take home this remarkable artwork while supporting Autism Insights Foundation in its mission to create meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum!
Blue Cow - Artwork by Viktor Bevanda
$50
Starting bid
"Blue Cow" – A Captivating Print by Viktor Bevanda
Add a unique and expressive touch to your space with "Blue Cow," a stunning 8x10 print by Viktor Bevanda. Diagnosed with autism at an early age, Viktor cannot speak, but his art tells a powerful story. His creativity and talent shine through in every piece, proving that artistic expression knows no limits.
Generously donated by Vichy’s Art, this print comes matted and framed in an 11x14 frame, making it a striking addition to any home or office. With a retail value of $100, this artwork is more than just a beautiful piece—it represents perseverance, passion, and the incredible abilities of individuals on the autism spectrum.
Place your bid to own this extraordinary artwork and support Autism Insights Foundation in its mission to create meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the spectrum!
Nick's Restaurant - $100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Dine in Style with a $100 Gift Certificate to Nick’s Restaurant
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Nick’s Restaurant, known for its exceptional service, fresh ingredients, and warm, inviting atmosphere. Whether you're craving a delicious brunch, a perfectly crafted cocktail, or a memorable dinner, this $100 gift certificate is your ticket to an incredible meal at any Nick’s location:
📍 Los Angeles
📍 Belmont Shore
📍 Manhattan Beach
📍 Pasadena
📍 Orange County (Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Newport
Beach)
📍 San Diego County (San Diego, Carlsbad, Del Mar)
Indulge in classic American comfort food with a modern twist while supporting a meaningful cause. Proceeds from this auction benefit Autism Insights Foundation, helping adults on the autism spectrum find meaningful employment opportunities.
Bid now and treat yourself while making a difference!
Cheesecake Factory - $50 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to The Cheesecake Factory – A Delicious Dining Experience!
Indulge in an unforgettable meal with this $50 gift card to The Cheesecake Factory, where an extensive menu and legendary cheesecakes await! Whether you’re craving a flavorful entrée, a decadent dessert, or a handcrafted cocktail, The Cheesecake Factory offers something for everyone.
With locations nationwide, you can enjoy this gift card at a restaurant near you and treat yourself to a delightful dining experience.
Proceeds from this auction benefit Autism Insights Foundation, supporting meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum.
Bid now and enjoy a delicious meal while making a difference!
LA County Fair - 4 tickets for admission
$55
Starting bid
Experience the 2025 LA County Fair with 4 Admission Tickets!
Delight in a day of fun, food, and festivities with four admission tickets to the Los Angeles County Fair, valued at $110. Scheduled from May 2 to May 26, 2025, at the Fairplex in Pomona, this year's fair celebrates the theme "Art Unleashed," highlighting diverse art forms alongside classic fair attractions.
2025 LA COUNTY FAIR
Highlights:
Dates: May 2 – 26, 2025
Location: Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768
Theme: "Art Unleashed"
Value: $110
By bidding on these tickets, you're not only securing a memorable experience but also supporting the Autism Insights Foundation in creating meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum.
Bid now and be part of this vibrant celebration while making a difference!
In and Out - 10 Valued Guest Meal Cards
$50
Starting bid
In-N-Out Burger – 10 Valued Guest Meal Cards
Enjoy the iconic taste of In-N-Out Burger with 10 Valued Guest Meal Cards, each good for a burger, fries, and a drink at any In-N-Out location. Whether you’re treating yourself, family, or friends, this package is the perfect way to savor fresh, made-to-order burgers and classic fries.
Retail Value: $100
Each card is valid for one meal (burger, fries, and a drink)
Redeemable at any In-N-Out Burger location
Proceeds from this auction benefit Autism Insights Foundation, helping adults on the autism spectrum find meaningful employment opportunities.
Bid now and enjoy a delicious meal while supporting a great cause!
Gorjana Jewerly - $150 Gift Card
$75
Starting bid
$150 Gift Card to Gorjana Jewelry – Timeless Elegance
Enhance your jewelry collection with this $150 gift card to Gorjana, known for its effortlessly stylish and beautifully crafted pieces. Whether you're looking for a delicate necklace, stackable rings, or a signature bracelet, Gorjana offers timeless designs perfect for any occasion.
Retail Value: $150
Redeemable online or at any Gorjana retail location
Proceeds from this auction benefit Autism Insights Foundation, supporting meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum.
Bid now and add a touch of elegance to your jewelry collection while making a difference!
Knott's Berry Farm - 4 General Admission Tickets
$200
Starting bid
4 General Admission Tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm
Get ready for an action-packed day at Knott’s Berry Farm with four general admission tickets valued at $400! Experience world-class roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, and the park’s famous boysenberry treats at California’s first theme park.
Includes: 4 general admission tickets
Retail Value: $400
Valid for anyone age 3 or older
Valid through: December 31, 2025
Not valid for: Knott’s Scary Farm, special ticketed events, or private events
Proceeds from this auction benefit Autism Insights Foundation, helping adults on the autism spectrum find meaningful employment opportunities.
Bid now for an unforgettable adventure while supporting a great cause!
Pacific Park - 2 Unlimited Wristbands valued at $100
$50
Starting bid
2 Unlimited Ride Wristbands to Pacific Park – Santa Monica Pier
Enjoy a thrilling day at Pacific Park on the iconic Santa Monica Pier with two unlimited ride wristbands! Take in stunning ocean views while experiencing classic rides like the Pacific Wheel, West Coaster, and Sea Dragon—all with unlimited access for the day.
Includes: 2 unlimited ride wristbands
Retail Value: $100
Valid through: April 4, 2026
Location: Pacific Park, Santa Monica Pier, CA
Proceeds from this auction benefit Autism Insights Foundation, supporting meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum.
Bid now for an unforgettable day of seaside fun while supporting a great cause!
Urban Air Adventure Park - 2 Tickets
$40
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Urban Air Adventure Park – Fullerton
Get ready to jump, climb, and soar with two tickets to Urban Air Adventure Park in Fullerton! Perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages, Urban Air offers trampoline arenas, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more for an action-packed day of fun.
Includes: 2 admission tickets
Retail Value: $82
Location: Urban Air Adventure Park, Fullerton, CA
Proceeds from this auction benefit Autism Insights Foundation, supporting meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum.
Bid now for an exciting day of adventure while making a difference!
Universal Studios - 2 general admission tickets
$110
Starting bid
2 Admission Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood
Experience the magic of Universal Studios Hollywood with two general admission tickets! Explore thrilling rides, immersive attractions, and behind-the-scenes movie magic at one of California’s top entertainment destinations. From The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ to Jurassic World – The Ride, there's something for everyone to enjoy!
Includes: 2 general admission tickets
Retail Value: $218
Expiration Date: February 7, 2026
Location: Universal Studios Hollywood, CA
Proceeds from this auction benefit Autism Insights Foundation, supporting meaningful employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum.
Bid now for an unforgettable adventure while supporting a great cause!
2 Tickets to the South Coast Repertory
$100
Starting bid
Ultimate Date Night Package – Support a Great Cause! 💙🌟
Make your next night out truly unforgettable while supporting a meaningful mission! This Ultimate Date Night Package combines dining, entertainment, and adventure, all while helping the Autism Insights Foundation in its mission to create employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.
🍽 Dinner for Two at Black Bear Diner – Enjoy a hearty meal with two adult entrées and two non-alcoholic beverages at Black Bear Diner, known for its delicious comfort food and welcoming atmosphere. (Expires October 23, 2025. Retail Value: $60)
🎭 Two Tickets to The Staircase at South Coast Repertory – Immerse yourself in an evening of top-tier theatre with two tickets to The Staircase, playing from April 27, 2025 – May 18, 2025 (excludes May 2, 2025, Saturday evening & Sunday matinee performances). (Retail Value: $150)
🔍 Let’s Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt for Two – Add some adventure to your date night with an interactive scavenger hunt, designed to take you on a fun-filled journey through your city while creating unforgettable memories! (Retail Value: $50)
💰 Total Retail Value: $260
By bidding on this package, you’re not just treating yourself (or someone special) to an amazing night out—you’re also making a direct impact in the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum by supporting Autism Insights Foundation and its mission to create meaningful employment opportunities.
💙 Enjoy a fantastic night out while making a difference! 🌟
Daniel Marshall 100 Humidor in Precious Burl with Cigars
$500
Starting bid
This stunning Daniel Marshall 100 Humidor, personally autographed by the renowned craftsman, is a masterpiece of elegance and function. Designed to preserve your collection in perfect condition, this humidor is valued at $795 and makes a striking addition to any cigar connoisseur’s collection.
This Exclusive Package Includes:
Autographed Daniel Marshall 100 Humidor in Precious Burl (Retail Value: $795)
Autographed Daniel Marshall Coffee Table Book (Value: $50)
Special care solution for optimal humidor maintenance
Daniel Marshall cigar cutter
To start your collection: A variety of premium cigars, including Arturo Fuente, Don Carlos, and Padron Damaso (Value: $150)
Total Package Value: $995
Hen-Feathers Terrarium
$100
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of nature indoors with this stunning terrarium from the prestigious Hen-Feathers collection. Expertly crafted from ceramic, metal, and glass, this exquisite piece is both a work of art and a miniature garden. Lovingly planted with lush moss, vibrant greenery, and charming miniatures, it creates a tranquil and elegant display for any home or office.
Not only will you take home a breathtaking décor piece, but your bid also supports Autism Insights Foundation in our mission to provide meaningful employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.
Value: $200
Starting Bid: $100
Place your bid and make a difference today!
Hand Crafted Pine Needle Basket
$40
Starting bid
Discover the beauty of nature and artistry with this stunning handcrafted pine needle basket, created by skilled artisan Marion Bailey. Measuring 3 inches tall and 4 inches wide, this delicate yet intricate basket is woven from dried pine needles, fully wrapped in waxed Irish linen thread for a truly unique aesthetic.
Adding to its charm, a decorative tassel features tiny genuine amethyst beads and pieces of natural seashell, making it a one-of-a-kind treasure. Perfect for display or as a meaningful gift, this basket is a testament to craftsmanship and creativity.
Your bid helps Autism Insights Foundation provide meaningful employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.
Value: $90
Starting Bid: $40
Bid generously and take home this beautiful handcrafted piece!
Ultimate Coffee Lover's Set
$40
Starting bid
Elevate your coffee experience with this premium coffee package, perfect for any coffee enthusiast. This set includes:
☕ Two packages of Verve Coffee (valued at $19.95 each) – Enjoy the rich, artisanal flavors of Verve’s expertly roasted coffee.
☕ A stylish camp mug (valued at $35.00) – Durable and perfect for home, work, or outdoor adventures.
☕ A French press (valued at $20.00) – Brew your coffee to perfection with this classic method for rich and full-bodied flavor.
This all-in-one set ensures you can enjoy the freshest, most flavorful coffee, whether at home or on the go.
Your bid supports Autism Insights Foundation, helping to create meaningful employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.
Total Value: $94.90
Starting Bid: $45
Bid now and take home the perfect coffee experience while supporting a great cause!
$100 Costco Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Enhance your shopping experience with this $100 Costco Shop Card, granting you access to a vast selection of high-quality products at unbeatable prices. Whether you're stocking up on household essentials, electronics, or gourmet foods, this gift certificate offers exceptional value.
Key Features:
Versatile Use: Redeemable for merchandise or gasoline at any Costco warehouse in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, as well as online at Costco.com.
No Expiration: Enjoy the flexibility of using the card at your convenience, as Costco Shop Cards have no expiration date.
Membership Benefits: While a Costco membership enhances your shopping experience, non-members can also use the Shop Card for purchases, though some restrictions may apply.
Your generous bid supports the Autism Insights Foundation, dedicated to creating meaningful employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.
Value: $100 Starting Bid: $50
Place your bid and enjoy the unparalleled savings and quality that Costco offers, all while contributing to a worthy cause!
The Longboard Restaurant & Pub $50 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful dining experience at The Longboard Restaurant & Pub, located at 14892 Springdale St., Huntington Beach, CA 92647. This $50 gift card offers you the opportunity to savor their New American menu, featuring daily lunch and dinner specials, including Prime Rib and Fresh Fish on Friday and Saturday nights.
With a friendly atmosphere, ample parking, and a variety of 24 beers on tap, The Longboard Restaurant & Pub is the perfect spot for a casual meal or to catch your favorite sports game on one of their 32 TVs.
Your generous bid supports the Autism Insights Foundation, dedicated to creating meaningful employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.
Value: $50 Starting Bid: $25
Place your bid and indulge in a memorable dining experience while contributing to a worthy cause!
