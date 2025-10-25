Autism Insights Foundation's Silent Auction

Create unforgettable memories with this luxurious basket, perfect for a relaxing evening of music, fine wine, and fun outdoor activities. Tickets for a Table of 6 at a Pasadena POPS 2025 Concert ($510.00) – Enjoy an enchanting evening under the stars at one of Southern California’s premier orchestral performances. The tickets are valid for the following dates: June 21, 2025 - Broadway Legends from Gershwin to Sondheim July 12, 2025 - Moonlight Melodies An Evening with the Crooners August 9, 2025 - The Music of Bond, James Bond September 6, 2025 - Feinstein's Favorites Portillo's Hot Dogs Gift Card ($50.00) – Savor classic Chicago-style hot dogs and more at this iconic eatery. Pride Chardonnay 2019 from Napa ($40.00) – A bright and balanced chardonnay, perfect for pairing with your favorite picnic fare. Tattinger Champagne Brut Split ($44.00) – Celebrate in style with this crisp and elegant champagne. Swig Wine Cup ($32.00) – Keep your wine perfectly chilled with this stylish and functional wine tumbler. Narrow Acacia Serving Board with Handle ($9.99) – Ideal for displaying charcuterie or appetizers at your picnic. Modern Deco Playing Deck ($12.00) – Add a touch of fun and sophistication to your outdoor gathering with these chic playing cards. Summer Lawn Dice ($20.00) – Bring excitement to your picnic with over-sized lawn dice, perfect for outdoor games and family fun. Beach Towel ($10.00) – A vibrant and cozy towel, perfect for lounging in the sun. Weekend Vibes Bag ($14.99) – A stylish and practical tote to carry all your essentials. Picnic Hamper ($40.00) – An adorable and functional basket to complete your picnic setup. Estimated Value: $782.98 Thank you for supporting Autism Insights Foundation. Your generosity helps us empower individuals on the autism spectrum, fostering greater understanding, inclusion, and opportunity. Cheers to making a difference! Tickets donated by Pasadena Pops, Gift Card by Portillo's

