Autism Outdoors Utah Moab Parent Retreat

We ask participants to cover $150 of the trip cost. This helps our nonprofit manage costs while also providing this experience at a deep discount for all those who attend. If you are able to pay the full retreat cost we ask that you do so. At the same time, we want to make our activities accessible to all families. We offer a limited number of scholarships in the case of financial hardship. If you are interested in learning more about scholarship opportunities for this event, please email us [email protected]