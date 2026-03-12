Autism Outdoors Utah Moab Parent Retreat

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About this event
We ask participants to cover $150 of the trip cost. This helps our nonprofit manage costs while also providing this experience at a deep discount for all those who attend. If you are able to pay the full retreat cost we ask that you do so. At the same time, we want to make our activities accessible to all families. We offer a limited number of scholarships in the case of financial hardship. If you are interested in learning more about scholarship opportunities for this event, please email us [email protected]
We offer families a second registration at half-price if partners, etc. plan to attend and share a room.
If our registration is full but you would like to be added to the waiting list, please do so below. We sometimes get cancellations and will offer those spots to those on the waiting list in a first-come first-serve manner.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!