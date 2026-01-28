Autism Rocks The South Shore in Partnership with CAR (Community Autism Resources)

Hosted by
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Your ACOUSTIC SPONSORSHIP comes with 2 tickets to Autism Rocks the South Shore, recognition on all social media platforms and banner recognition at our show.
$400 charitable Donation on Tax Receipt
Your OPEN MIC SPONSORSHIP comes with 4 tickets to Autism Rocks the South Shore, recognition on all social media platforms and banner recognition at our show.
$800 charitable Donation on Tax Receipt
Your SOLO ACT SPONSORSHIP comes with 8 tickets to Autism Rocks the South Shore, recognition on all social media platforms, banner recognition at our show and logo and business link on our website.
$2100 charitable Donation on Tax Receipt
Your BIG BAND SPONSORSHIP comes with 10 tickets to Autism Rocks the South Shore, recognition on all social media platforms, banner recognition at our show, logo and business link on our website and speaking opportunity at our event!
$4500 charitable Donation on Tax Receipt
Be a ROCK STAR! Your ROCK STAR SPONSORSHIP comes with 20 tickets to Autism Rocks the South Shore, VIP lanyards, recognition on all social media platforms, banner recognition at our show, logo and business link on our website and speaking opportunity at our event!
$9000 charitable Donation on Tax Receipt
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!