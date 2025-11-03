Autism Rocks Silent Auction Bad Decisions Christmas Extravaganza 12/20

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Taste of Scituate Dining Package
Enjoy the flavors of Scituate with this curated collection of gift cards from some of the town’s best local restaurants. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or nights out with friends, this package lets you experience the best of Scituate’s vibrant dining scene.
Total value: Over $400
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Taste of Plymouth Dining Package
Plymouth is known as one of the south shores dining and entertainment destinations. Explore Americas Hometown and experience some of the towns best restaurants.
Total value: Over $300
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Wellness & Beauty Indulgence Package
Treat yourself or someone special to a luxurious escape centered on self-care, style, and serenity. This thoughtfully curated Wellness & Beauty Package features massage gift cards to help you relax and recharge, along with salon services designed to leave you feeling refreshed and radiant.
Add a touch of timeless style with a gift card from Gorjana Jewelry, known for their effortlessly elegant designs. The package also includes beautiful jewelry pieces, cozy candles to set a calming mood, gift card from Bohemian Babe in Scituate, and a decorative tapestry—perfect for elevating both your look and your living space.
Whether you’re seeking relaxation, a style refresh, or the perfect gift, this package offers the ultimate blend of wellness, beauty, and everyday luxury.
Items totaling over $700!
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An Evening to Remember: Dinner for 10. Host an intimate dinner party with a private chef creating a curated meal just for you and your guests. The night will be enhanced with live music by Meghan Donofrio of Bad Decisions, a beautiful floral centerpiece from Everwilde Flower Co, a charcuterie board from The Spread Meats and Cheeses, Desserts by Autism Rocks Co-Founder Kate's Creations, and six bottles of wine donated by Marc Biviano. Date and time to be scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date. Total value of this package: $Priceless location of event must be within the south shore of Massachusetts
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Aldous Collins Fine Art "California Dreaming" Signed Print. Professionally Framed by The Frame Center, Hanover Ma
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Calling all coffee fans! Bid on this basket packed with all things Starbucks—from delicious coffee and sweet treats to reusable cups and festive ornaments. Whether you’re fueling your mornings, gifting a fellow coffee lover, or adding a little Starbucks flair to your day, this basket has something for everyone.
To top it off, the basket includes a $50 Starbucks gift card, making it the perfect blend of cozy comfort and caffeinated joy.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this crowd-favorite basket!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!