Autism Rocks Silent Auction Bad Decisions Christmas Extravaganza 12/20

Wellness & Beauty Indulgence Package





Treat yourself or someone special to a luxurious escape centered on self-care, style, and serenity. This thoughtfully curated Wellness & Beauty Package features massage gift cards to help you relax and recharge, along with salon services designed to leave you feeling refreshed and radiant.





Add a touch of timeless style with a gift card from Gorjana Jewelry, known for their effortlessly elegant designs. The package also includes beautiful jewelry pieces, cozy candles to set a calming mood, gift card from Bohemian Babe in Scituate, and a decorative tapestry—perfect for elevating both your look and your living space.





Whether you’re seeking relaxation, a style refresh, or the perfect gift, this package offers the ultimate blend of wellness, beauty, and everyday luxury.

Items totaling over $700!