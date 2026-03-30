2nd Annual Autism Rocks The South Shore - Silent Auction

You are bidding on a (2) pack of "Amazing Seats" waiting for you at the will call window for the show Jim Gaffigan: Everything is Wonderful! on Friday October 23, 2026, 7:30pm





JIM GAFFIGAN is an eight-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. His 11th special, The Skinny, premiered on Hulu last winter as the streamer's first ever original stand up special for their new comedy vertical, Hilarious, and garnered almost 100 million clip views online. Gaffigan is currently on his, Everything is Wonderful! standup comedy tour.





Gaffigan is a top ten comedian according to Forbes' most recent comedy list and top ten earning comedian in Pollstar. He released his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video, an unprecedented achievement for the comedian/actor. Dark Pale was met with critical fanfare with The New York Times calling it, 'his best yet." Gaffigan is currently co-headlining with Jerry Seinfeld for a sold-out multi-city arena tour and in May of 2024, sold out two shows at The Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is Joke Festival.

In 2021 Gaffigan released his 9th special, Comedy Monster, on Netflix which was nominated for a Grammy Award. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.





Gaffigan can currently be seen opposite co-stars Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, and Hugh Grant in Netflix's Unfrosted, which debuted as the #1 movie in the world on Netflix last May. He can also currently be seen as the lead in the well-reviewed and certified fresh Sci-Fi drama, Linoleum, which was named one of Vulture.com's best movies of 2023 and is currently streaming on Hulu after a theatrical release.





Gaffigan starred as Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. Also premiering recently, Gaffigan joined the cast of HBO Max's Full Circle, a limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon which follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping, connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day NY.

On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan's biggest year in film to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light - with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the "King of Sundance." Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney/Pixar's highly anticipated animated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.





Value of Tickets - $243