2nd Annual Autism Rocks The South Shore - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You are bidding on the personal season tickets of an Amazing Autism Rocks Supporter and Band member of Terpene Profile. The 2026-27 game the winner would like to attend is flexible. Once the Bruins schedule is released and a game is agreed upon the tickets will be sent directly to them for any early season game. Two great seats, Loge 3 Row 13.
Estimated Value $468
Starting bid
Perfect way to spend St. Patrick's Day week 2027!
Certificate entitles you to 2 tickets and VIP passes to a 2027 Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day show of your choice at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.
VIP Passes include access to the band’s friends and family pre-and post-concert party.
Thank you to the Claddagh Fund and Ken Casey for your generous donation to Autism Rocks, Inc
Tickets and passes will be available at Will Call on the night of the show. Must have valid ID to pick up. Must retain certificate to redeem prize.
Value of this one of kind experience - Priceless
Starting bid
Experience a world of enhanced sound with Zildjian ALCHEM-E Perfect Tune® Over Ear Headphones.
Thank you to Cady Zildjian for your generous donation of these state-of-the-art headphones.
Valued at $399!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a (2) pack of "Amazing Seats" waiting for you at the will call window for the show Jason Mraz: Still Yours 2026 Tour Saturday June 6, 2026 7:30pm
JASON MRAZ is a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter most famously known for his hits “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up.” In 2023, Mraz released his eighth and most recent studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, which finds kinship with the artist’s earlier work and features new, unabashedly pop songs that optimistically grapple with mid-life emotions and experiences. Mraz is also known for a brief run as Dr. Pomatter in the hit Broadway musical Waitress and placed second on ABC’s Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars.
On his Still Yours tour, audiences can expect a unique and intimate solo performance from Mraz as he looks back on his career with classic hits and new releases.
Value of Tickets - $368!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a (2) pack of "Amazing Seats" waiting for you at the will call window for the show BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL on Saturday April 25, 2026, 7:30pm
Event Details
BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL, the award winning musical, is a thrilling spectacle of a show where the timeless music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf reigns supreme!
Get ready for an electrifying experience that will ignite your passion for rock 'n' roll!
Inspired by the spectacular arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical promises to be a thrilling experience, featuring a dynamic eight-piece rock band live on stage.
Sprawling multi-level platforms will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, from Raven’s bedroom to the depths of the Lost’s underground domains.
An epic cast will bring their powerhouse vocals to Meat loaf’s anthems including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, and of course Bat Out of Hell.
Get ready to witness BAT OUT OF HELL: The Musical as it explodes onto the stage at the Boch Center Wang Theatre for one night only, in a spectacle that promises to be nothing short of legendary.
Value of Tickets - $316
Starting bid
You are bidding on a (2) pack of "Amazing Seats" waiting for you at the will call window for the show Jim Gaffigan: Everything is Wonderful! on Friday October 23, 2026, 7:30pm
JIM GAFFIGAN is an eight-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. His 11th special, The Skinny, premiered on Hulu last winter as the streamer's first ever original stand up special for their new comedy vertical, Hilarious, and garnered almost 100 million clip views online. Gaffigan is currently on his, Everything is Wonderful! standup comedy tour.
Gaffigan is a top ten comedian according to Forbes' most recent comedy list and top ten earning comedian in Pollstar. He released his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video, an unprecedented achievement for the comedian/actor. Dark Pale was met with critical fanfare with The New York Times calling it, 'his best yet." Gaffigan is currently co-headlining with Jerry Seinfeld for a sold-out multi-city arena tour and in May of 2024, sold out two shows at The Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is Joke Festival.
In 2021 Gaffigan released his 9th special, Comedy Monster, on Netflix which was nominated for a Grammy Award. He was also recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.
Gaffigan can currently be seen opposite co-stars Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, and Hugh Grant in Netflix's Unfrosted, which debuted as the #1 movie in the world on Netflix last May. He can also currently be seen as the lead in the well-reviewed and certified fresh Sci-Fi drama, Linoleum, which was named one of Vulture.com's best movies of 2023 and is currently streaming on Hulu after a theatrical release.
Gaffigan starred as Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. Also premiering recently, Gaffigan joined the cast of HBO Max's Full Circle, a limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon which follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping, connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day NY.
On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan's biggest year in film to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light - with many festival goers and press calling Gaffigan the "King of Sundance." Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney/Pixar's highly anticipated animated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph.
Value of Tickets - $243
Starting bid
You are bidding on a (4) pack of "Amazing Seats" waiting for you at the will call window for the show Bluey’s Big Play. You can select any show date/time in the following run.
June 13, 2026/ Saturday 11:00am
June 13, 2026/ Saturday 2:00pm
June 13, 2026/ Saturday 5:00pm
June 14, 2026/ Sunday 11:00am
June 14, 2026/ Sunday 2:00pm
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY The Stage Show is the first-ever theatrical adaptation of the television series. The play features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, new music by award-winning Bluey composer Joff Bush and brilliantly crafted life-size puppets and sets.
The show made its global premiere in Brisbane, Australia, where the tour went on to break box office records for children’s entertainment all over the country.
Hailed as “a glorious celebration” of everything fans love about the show (The Guardian), it’s Bluey as fans have never seen it before, brought to real life.
Bluey’s Big Play was produced by BBC Studios and HVK Productions in association with Windmill Theatre Co.
Value of Tickets - $292
Starting bid
Enjoy a game with the President of Autism Rocks Scott Kaufman and Kate Huggins! 2 tickets to the Providence Bruins. Game of your choice for the 2026-27 Season!
Winner will meet Autism Rocks President at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence 30 minutes before game time and will be escorted and ushered to these amazing seats!
Value of Tickets - $98!
Value of this one of kind Experience - Priceless
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