CHARITY RAFFLE Autism Rocks x The Elovaters MGM Music Hall At Fenway FRIDAY JANUARY 30th

One chance of winning
$15

Your name will be added ONE TIME to the Live Drawing with the "Wheel of Names" on the Autism Rocks Facebook Page


*During CHECK OUT You can add 0$ for additional donation to Zeffy

Two chances of winning
$28

Your name will be added TWO TIMES to the Live Drawing with the "Wheel of Names" on the Autism Rocks Facebook Page


Three chances of winning
$39

Your name will be added THREE TIMES to the Live Drawing with the "Wheel of Names" on the Autism Rocks Facebook Page


Four chances of winning
$48

Your name will be added FOUR TIMES to the Live Drawing with the "Wheel of Names" on the Autism Rocks Facebook Page


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!