Autism Society Of America Inc

Hosted by

Autism Society Of America Inc

About this event

Silent Auction hosted by "Some Imagination, Huh?" and Friends $10+ Starting Bid

Straight to Voicemail from Hollywood item
Straight to Voicemail from Hollywood
$20

Starting bid

Personalized Voice Mail Greeting Recorded for

you by Hollywood Actor, Tal Anderson from

“Atypical” and “The Pitt”

***Winner will receive a digital recording with

personalized details of select format/

script options.

Donated by Tal Anderson

Behind The Broadcast item
Behind The Broadcast
$20

Starting bid

Watch a Live News Show & Tour Station of Fox8 News

You and your guests will join FOX 8 News as CEVELAND'S in-studio guests, followed by a guided tour.

Located in Cleveland Ohio

Donated by FOX 8 News Anchor Stefani Schaefer

Slide into the Season item
Slide into the Season item
Slide into the Season item
Slide into the Season
$20

Starting bid

SLIDEMVP Coaches Bundle - 3 Sliding Mats

Donated by SlideMVP

Wildest Sign in the Wilderness item
Wildest Sign in the Wilderness item
Wildest Sign in the Wilderness
$20

Starting bid

Miniature Big Thunder Mountain Sign

Size approximately 16.5" by 12.5"

Donated by Jason of Signs of Amusement (instagram and youtube) signsofamusement.com

Tal Anderson Signed Book item
Tal Anderson Signed Book
$20

Starting bid

Personalized and autographed

hardback copy of “Oh, Tal! Not Today.”,

Book 2 in the Oh, Tal! book series, written by

Hollywood Actor Tal Anderson from “Atypical”

and “The Pitt,” and award-winning Hollywood

artist, Michael Richey White.

Donated By Tal Anderson

Ready... Set... TOUCHDOWN item
Ready... Set... TOUCHDOWN
$20

Starting bid

Eddie George (Ohio State and NFL Running Back and Current Bowling Green State University Head Coach)

Tamara Antrice Johnson- George professionally known as Taj (Sisters With Voices and Survivor: Tocantins - Season 18 Final Four) Signed Football

Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

Titan Tough: Singed and Sealed item
Titan Tough: Singed and Sealed item
Titan Tough: Singed and Sealed
$20

Starting bid

Eddie George (Ohio State and NFL Running Back and Current Bowling Green State University Head Coach)

Tamara Antrice Johnson- George professionally known as Taj (Sisters With Voices and Survivor: Tocantins - Season 18 Final Four) Signed Tennessee Titans Mini Helmet

Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

Rising Sun item
Rising Sun
$20

Starting bid

Game, Monster Pack, Daimyo Pack, Kami Unbouno

Donated by Dave Hammers

WARCRY item
WARCRY item
WARCRY
$20

Starting bid

Starter Set, Spire Tyrants, Paint and Tool Set, 2020 Tome of Champions, Disciples of Tzeemtch, Ossiach Bonereapers, Ogor Mawtribes, Ogrdid Mymidon and Skaven

Donated by Dave Hammers

Stitched with Love item
Stitched with Love
$15

Starting bid

Hand Made Quilt, 54x68, 100% Cotton

Donated by Nancy Maskow

Sensory Table and Kit item
Sensory Table and Kit
$15

Starting bid

Wooden Sensory Table with a full setup, including a Light Panel, Kitchen Panels, and Two Stools.

Donated by MEKA Sensory Play

Pirates of the Caribbean Miniature Sign and Funko Pop item
Pirates of the Caribbean Miniature Sign and Funko Pop item
Pirates of the Caribbean Miniature Sign and Funko Pop
$15

Starting bid

Handcrafted 14"x7"Sign

Donated by Steve (expedition_steve_ Instagram) ( https://www.youtube.com/@expeditionsteve )

Funko Pop Donated By Sharon Bellamy (shaz_middleagedmagic Instagram) (https://youtube.com/@shazzasaurus?si=IoUs4dGTzHCsZG4u)

Direchasm item
Direchasm
$15

Starting bid

Warhammer Underworld Direchasm, The Crimson Court, Kainan's Reapers, and Elathain's Soulraid

Donated by Dave Hammers

Take Me Out to the Pirates Game item
Take Me Out to the Pirates Game
$15

Starting bid

2 Vouchers each for 1 Grandstand ticket each for any Pirates home game Sunday-Thursday excluding opening weekend.

Donated By the Pittsburgh Pirates


Too Cool for the Dog Park item
Too Cool for the Dog Park
$15

Starting bid

Dog Hunting Training Toys and Safety Glasses

Donated by GTVENTURES.CO - Grant Puckrin

Sip, Smoke and Unwind item
Sip, Smoke and Unwind
$15

Starting bid

8 Glasses, Wine Stopper, Puzzle, Ash Tray and More!

Donated by RAK Porcelain, Cigar Vault, and Heist Bourbon.

MUST BE 21 TO BID

Champion the Standard item
Champion the Standard
$15

Starting bid

Mount Union Purple Raiders#62 Jersey, XXL Quarter Zip, XXL Shirt, XXL Lightweight Hoodie, XXL Polo, 2 XXL Shorts, Helmet Stickers, Gatorade Bottle and Golf Driver Cover.

Donated by The University of Mount Union Purple Raider Football Team

Hall of Fame Experience for Four item
Hall of Fame Experience for Four item
Hall of Fame Experience for Four
$15

Starting bid

Polos: Gray Women's S, Red Women's L, White S, Black L, Blue XXL, Class of 2026 Insider, 2 Leather HOF Coasters, Lanyard, Tumbler, Clear Bag, and 4 Tickets to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Located in Canton, Ohio

Donated by Michael and Emily Unckrich

Touchdown Mickey item
Touchdown Mickey
$15

Starting bid

2- $50 Pro Football Fall of Fame Store Gift Cards and Pro Football Hall of Fame Koozie

Donated by Logan Thomas

Disney Passholder Magnets

Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

$50 Disney Gift Card

Donated by the Whiteley Family

Mickey Key Chain

Donated by Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich

Mystery Disney Trading Pin

Donated by Alpha Traveler Kenny

Breath Easy item
Breath Easy
$10

Starting bid

Intake Breathing Starter Pack: Small package of 1 Starter 15 - black, 30 refills, 1 case, 1 black mouth tape.

Donated by Intake Breathing

Kids Food and Fun Basket item
Kids Food and Fun Basket
$10

Starting bid

Spuds French Fries, Buns Hamburger Buns, Super Mini Market, The Seriously Good Kids Cookbook, Lunch Box Notes for Kids, and Candy: Astronaut Ice Cream Sandwich Freeze Dried, Haribo Mega Roulette, Zotz, and Emoji Milk Chocolate

Donated by The Nest Alliance Ohio

Handcrafted Autism Coasters and Keychain item
Handcrafted Autism Coasters and Keychain item
Handcrafted Autism Coasters and Keychain
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Twisted Creations

Survivor S. 43 Winner, Mike Gabler Signed Picture (Believe) item
Survivor S. 43 Winner, Mike Gabler Signed Picture (Believe)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Mike Gabler

Survivor S. 43 Winner, Mike Gabler Signed Picture (Life) item
Survivor S. 43 Winner, Mike Gabler Signed Picture (Life)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Mike Gabler

Survivor S. 43 Winner, Mike Gabler Signed Picture (Attitude) item
Survivor S. 43 Winner, Mike Gabler Signed Picture (Attitude)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Mike Gabler

Survivor Season 47 Winner Rachel LaMont Personal Video item
Survivor Season 47 Winner Rachel LaMont Personal Video
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Rachel LaMont

Survivor Season 41Castaway Tiffany Seely Personal Video item
Survivor Season 41Castaway Tiffany Seely Personal Video
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Tiffany Seely

Winona Hills Equestrian Farm Experience item
Winona Hills Equestrian Farm Experience
$10

Starting bid

Fun for the Whole Family!

Join us at the farm, located in Salem, Ohio, to learn all about what it take to operate a competitive riding a training facility. Experience will include a tour of the farm and operations, feeding and brushing horses, and a guided ride on on of the thoroughbred event horses.

Valid Unit October 1

Donated by Kerry Varble

O-H...I-O item
O-H...I-O item
O-H...I-O
$10

Starting bid

Program Signed by Jake McQuaide, Aaron Pettrey, and Jon Thoma

Donated by Dr. James and Judy Thoma

OSU Ladies Medium Shirt , OSU Large Football Shirt, Sticker

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Start Your Engines item
Start Your Engines item
Start Your Engines
$10

Starting bid

Corey LaJoie, Dale Murphy, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, Christian Lundgaard Signed Photos

Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing

Go for Gold item
Go for Gold
$10

Starting bid

Admission for 4 to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

Valid Until Feb 18, 2027

Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Valid Until Feb 18, 2027

Donated by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum


Walk Among Hockey Legends item
Walk Among Hockey Legends
$10

Starting bid

Admission for 4 to the Hockey Hall of Fame Located in Toronto, Ontario

Donated by the Hockey Hall of Fame

30 Minute Zoom Call With Ryan Arey and his manager Doug item
30 Minute Zoom Call With Ryan Arey and his manager Doug
$10

Starting bid

30-minute Zoom Call with ScreenCrush host, Ryan Arey and his manager, Doug. Ryan takes you behind the scenes of ScreenCrush videos, gives a behind-the-scenes set tour, and is just there to chat and get to know you.

Donated by Ryan Arey


Autism Bear and Books item
Autism Bear and Books item
Autism Bear and Books item
Autism Bear and Books
$10

Starting bid

Handmade Autism Bear

Donated by R&D Designs

2 Ability Kids Books

Donated by the Ability Kids

Gift Certificate to Capullitoscreations item
Gift Certificate to Capullitoscreations
$10

Starting bid

$75 to Capullitoscreations.

Customized Tumblers, shirts, personalized party decor, and more!

Donated by Ingrid (Owner), Capullitoscreations- instagram

Lego Nexo Knights item
Lego Nexo Knights
$10

Starting bid

The Black Knight Mech 70326

Tech Wizard Showdown 72004

Ultimate Lavaria70335

Donated By Dave Hammers

Star Wars Collectables item
Star Wars Collectables item
Star Wars Collectables
$10

Starting bid

Star Wars Carcassonne, The Last Jedi Smugglers Box (Funko), Mystery Mini Bobble-Head, Return of the Jedi Lunch Box Set, Bandana, Boba Fett Plush, Clone Wars- Ahsoka Tono, The Mandalorian - Bo-Katan Kryze, Clone Wars Darth Maul, The Book of Boba Fett - Fennec Shand

Donated by Dave Hammers

Star Wars Legos item
Star Wars Legos
$10

Starting bid

The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 and Geonsis Troopers 75089

Donated by Dave Hammers

Luke's Landspeeder 75420

Donated by Lydia (hospitalityspots Instagram)

Grogu and Yoda item
Grogu and Yoda
$10

Starting bid

Blue Shirt 2XL, Gray Shirt XL, Socks, The Child Funko Pop, Design a Vinyl Grogu, Design a Planter, and a 4-piece Full Sheet Set

Donated by Dave Hammers

Harry Potter item
Harry Potter
$10

Starting bid

Lego Hogwarts 75948

Donated by Dave Hammers

Akron Zoo Family Membership, Autism Books, and Sensory Toys item
Akron Zoo Family Membership, Autism Books, and Sensory Toys
$10

Starting bid

Donated by the Cunion Family

Handcrafted Charcuterie Board and Pens item
Handcrafted Charcuterie Board and Pens item
Handcrafted Charcuterie Board and Pens
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Forest & Forge LLC - Logan Rich

Design and Host a Game Day on Some Imagination, Huh? item
Design and Host a Game Day on Some Imagination, Huh? item
Design and Host a Game Day on Some Imagination, Huh?
$10

Starting bid

Donated By Some Imagination, Huh? Podcast

$25 Disney Gift Card

Donated by the Whiteley Family

Join a Game Day with the DCP Anonymouse Podcast item
Join a Game Day with the DCP Anonymouse Podcast item
Join a Game Day with the DCP Anonymouse Podcast
$10

Starting bid

Donated By DCP Anonymouse Podcast

$25 Disney Gift Card

Donated by the Whiteley Family

Guest Host the Into the Dizneyverse Podcast item
Guest Host the Into the Dizneyverse Podcast item
Guest Host the Into the Dizneyverse Podcast
$10

Starting bid

Donated By Into the Dizneyverse Podcast

$25 Disney Gift Card

Donated by the Whiteley Family

Ready to Rock: Hall of Fame Edition item
Ready to Rock: Hall of Fame Edition
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Located in Cleveland Ohio

Donated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sneaker Head item
Sneaker Head item
Sneaker Head
$10

Starting bid

A Pair of Vans designed by you with collab with Chelleybell.

Can Upgrade Brand of Shoes for Additional Cost

Donated by Chelleybell

Sluggers and Putters item
Sluggers and Putters
$10

Starting bid

4 - 1 Day Passes to Sluggers and Putters Located in Canal Canal Fulton, Ohio

Donated By Sluggers and Putters - Skyler, Caitlin, and Sully McCully

Steel City item
Steel City
$10

Starting bid

Cam Hayward Autographed Picture

Donated by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Large Crew Sweatshirt

Donated by Sarah Cutway

Drifit T-Shirt

Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich

Leather Pro Football Hall of Fame Troy Palamalu and Jerome Bettis Coasters

Donated by Michael and Emily Unckrich

Cavs Swag item
Cavs Swag item
Cavs Swag
$10

Starting bid

Cavs Reto Navy Hoodie - Women's Large, White Crew - Women's Large, Cans City 25 Club Peach Shirt - Men's Large, Cavs Center Court Gray Crew - Men's Large, 3 Cavs Beanies

Donated by Logan Thomas


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