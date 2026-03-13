Silent Auction hosted by "Some Imagination, Huh?" and Friends $10+ Starting Bid

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About this event
Starting bid
Personalized Voice Mail Greeting Recorded for
you by Hollywood Actor, Tal Anderson from
“Atypical” and “The Pitt”
***Winner will receive a digital recording with
personalized details of select format/
script options.
Donated by Tal Anderson
Starting bid
Watch a Live News Show & Tour Station of Fox8 News
You and your guests will join FOX 8 News as CEVELAND'S in-studio guests, followed by a guided tour.
Located in Cleveland Ohio
Donated by FOX 8 News Anchor Stefani Schaefer
Starting bid
SLIDEMVP Coaches Bundle - 3 Sliding Mats
Donated by SlideMVP
Starting bid
Miniature Big Thunder Mountain Sign
Size approximately 16.5" by 12.5"
Donated by Jason of Signs of Amusement (instagram and youtube) signsofamusement.com
Starting bid
Personalized and autographed
hardback copy of “Oh, Tal! Not Today.”,
Book 2 in the Oh, Tal! book series, written by
Hollywood Actor Tal Anderson from “Atypical”
and “The Pitt,” and award-winning Hollywood
artist, Michael Richey White.
Donated By Tal Anderson
Starting bid
Eddie George (Ohio State and NFL Running Back and Current Bowling Green State University Head Coach)
Tamara Antrice Johnson- George professionally known as Taj (Sisters With Voices and Survivor: Tocantins - Season 18 Final Four) Signed Football
Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
Starting bid
Eddie George (Ohio State and NFL Running Back and Current Bowling Green State University Head Coach)
Tamara Antrice Johnson- George professionally known as Taj (Sisters With Voices and Survivor: Tocantins - Season 18 Final Four) Signed Tennessee Titans Mini Helmet
Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
Starting bid
Game, Monster Pack, Daimyo Pack, Kami Unbouno
Donated by Dave Hammers
Starting bid
Starter Set, Spire Tyrants, Paint and Tool Set, 2020 Tome of Champions, Disciples of Tzeemtch, Ossiach Bonereapers, Ogor Mawtribes, Ogrdid Mymidon and Skaven
Donated by Dave Hammers
Starting bid
Hand Made Quilt, 54x68, 100% Cotton
Donated by Nancy Maskow
Starting bid
Wooden Sensory Table with a full setup, including a Light Panel, Kitchen Panels, and Two Stools.
Donated by MEKA Sensory Play
Starting bid
Handcrafted 14"x7"Sign
Donated by Steve (expedition_steve_ Instagram) ( https://www.youtube.com/@expeditionsteve )
Funko Pop Donated By Sharon Bellamy (shaz_middleagedmagic Instagram) (https://youtube.com/@shazzasaurus?si=IoUs4dGTzHCsZG4u)
Starting bid
Warhammer Underworld Direchasm, The Crimson Court, Kainan's Reapers, and Elathain's Soulraid
Donated by Dave Hammers
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2 Vouchers each for 1 Grandstand ticket each for any Pirates home game Sunday-Thursday excluding opening weekend.
Donated By the Pittsburgh Pirates
Starting bid
Dog Hunting Training Toys and Safety Glasses
Donated by GTVENTURES.CO - Grant Puckrin
Starting bid
8 Glasses, Wine Stopper, Puzzle, Ash Tray and More!
Donated by RAK Porcelain, Cigar Vault, and Heist Bourbon.
MUST BE 21 TO BID
Starting bid
Mount Union Purple Raiders#62 Jersey, XXL Quarter Zip, XXL Shirt, XXL Lightweight Hoodie, XXL Polo, 2 XXL Shorts, Helmet Stickers, Gatorade Bottle and Golf Driver Cover.
Donated by The University of Mount Union Purple Raider Football Team
Starting bid
Polos: Gray Women's S, Red Women's L, White S, Black L, Blue XXL, Class of 2026 Insider, 2 Leather HOF Coasters, Lanyard, Tumbler, Clear Bag, and 4 Tickets to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Located in Canton, Ohio
Donated by Michael and Emily Unckrich
Starting bid
2- $50 Pro Football Fall of Fame Store Gift Cards and Pro Football Hall of Fame Koozie
Donated by Logan Thomas
Disney Passholder Magnets
Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
$50 Disney Gift Card
Donated by the Whiteley Family
Mickey Key Chain
Donated by Corey, Clare, Nick and Jake Unckrich
Mystery Disney Trading Pin
Donated by Alpha Traveler Kenny
Starting bid
Intake Breathing Starter Pack: Small package of 1 Starter 15 - black, 30 refills, 1 case, 1 black mouth tape.
Donated by Intake Breathing
Starting bid
Spuds French Fries, Buns Hamburger Buns, Super Mini Market, The Seriously Good Kids Cookbook, Lunch Box Notes for Kids, and Candy: Astronaut Ice Cream Sandwich Freeze Dried, Haribo Mega Roulette, Zotz, and Emoji Milk Chocolate
Donated by The Nest Alliance Ohio
Starting bid
Donated by Twisted Creations
Starting bid
Donated by Mike Gabler
Starting bid
Donated by Mike Gabler
Starting bid
Donated by Mike Gabler
Starting bid
Donated by Rachel LaMont
Starting bid
Donated by Tiffany Seely
Starting bid
Fun for the Whole Family!
Join us at the farm, located in Salem, Ohio, to learn all about what it take to operate a competitive riding a training facility. Experience will include a tour of the farm and operations, feeding and brushing horses, and a guided ride on on of the thoroughbred event horses.
Valid Unit October 1
Donated by Kerry Varble
Starting bid
Program Signed by Jake McQuaide, Aaron Pettrey, and Jon Thoma
Donated by Dr. James and Judy Thoma
OSU Ladies Medium Shirt , OSU Large Football Shirt, Sticker
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
Starting bid
Corey LaJoie, Dale Murphy, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, Christian Lundgaard Signed Photos
Donated by Chris Snyder - Alliance Sports Marketing
Starting bid
Admission for 4 to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
Valid Until Feb 18, 2027
Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Valid Until Feb 18, 2027
Donated by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum
Starting bid
Admission for 4 to the Hockey Hall of Fame Located in Toronto, Ontario
Donated by the Hockey Hall of Fame
Starting bid
30-minute Zoom Call with ScreenCrush host, Ryan Arey and his manager, Doug. Ryan takes you behind the scenes of ScreenCrush videos, gives a behind-the-scenes set tour, and is just there to chat and get to know you.
Donated by Ryan Arey
Starting bid
Handmade Autism Bear
Donated by R&D Designs
2 Ability Kids Books
Donated by the Ability Kids
Starting bid
$75 to Capullitoscreations.
Customized Tumblers, shirts, personalized party decor, and more!
Donated by Ingrid (Owner), Capullitoscreations- instagram
Starting bid
The Black Knight Mech 70326
Tech Wizard Showdown 72004
Ultimate Lavaria70335
Donated By Dave Hammers
Starting bid
Star Wars Carcassonne, The Last Jedi Smugglers Box (Funko), Mystery Mini Bobble-Head, Return of the Jedi Lunch Box Set, Bandana, Boba Fett Plush, Clone Wars- Ahsoka Tono, The Mandalorian - Bo-Katan Kryze, Clone Wars Darth Maul, The Book of Boba Fett - Fennec Shand
Donated by Dave Hammers
Starting bid
The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 and Geonsis Troopers 75089
Donated by Dave Hammers
Luke's Landspeeder 75420
Donated by Lydia (hospitalityspots Instagram)
Starting bid
Blue Shirt 2XL, Gray Shirt XL, Socks, The Child Funko Pop, Design a Vinyl Grogu, Design a Planter, and a 4-piece Full Sheet Set
Donated by Dave Hammers
Starting bid
Lego Hogwarts 75948
Donated by Dave Hammers
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Donated by the Cunion Family
Starting bid
Donated by Forest & Forge LLC - Logan Rich
Starting bid
Donated By Some Imagination, Huh? Podcast
$25 Disney Gift Card
Donated by the Whiteley Family
Starting bid
Donated By DCP Anonymouse Podcast
$25 Disney Gift Card
Donated by the Whiteley Family
Starting bid
Donated By Into the Dizneyverse Podcast
$25 Disney Gift Card
Donated by the Whiteley Family
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame
Located in Cleveland Ohio
Donated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Starting bid
A Pair of Vans designed by you with collab with Chelleybell.
Can Upgrade Brand of Shoes for Additional Cost
Donated by Chelleybell
Starting bid
4 - 1 Day Passes to Sluggers and Putters Located in Canal Canal Fulton, Ohio
Donated By Sluggers and Putters - Skyler, Caitlin, and Sully McCully
Starting bid
Cam Hayward Autographed Picture
Donated by the Pittsburgh Steelers
Large Crew Sweatshirt
Donated by Sarah Cutway
Drifit T-Shirt
Donated by Craig and Stephanie Unckrich
Leather Pro Football Hall of Fame Troy Palamalu and Jerome Bettis Coasters
Donated by Michael and Emily Unckrich
Starting bid
Cavs Reto Navy Hoodie - Women's Large, White Crew - Women's Large, Cans City 25 Club Peach Shirt - Men's Large, Cavs Center Court Gray Crew - Men's Large, 3 Cavs Beanies
Donated by Logan Thomas
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