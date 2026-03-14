Autism Urban Connections Inc

Hosted by

Autism Urban Connections Inc

About this event

Autism Urban Connections Inc. 10th Annual Autism Acceptance Fun Day

Pittsburgh

PA 15207, USA

Platinum Community Impact Sponsor
$3,500

✨ Maximum Exposure & Recognition! ✨ • Prime Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” premium table with 2 chairs in a high-traffic area • Exclusive VIP Branding: • Featured as a Platinum Community Impact Sponsor on all printed & digital event materials • Large company logo on event banners & flyers • Logo placement on our social media cover photo • Special Recognition: • Live mention & shout-out by the Emcee • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram) • Premium Sponsor Swag: 4 AUC Inc. t-shirts & 4 custom mugs • Media Feature: Your company tagged & featured in an event highlight video

Heart of the Community Sponsor
$3,000

❤️ Show Your Support & Make an Impact! ❤️ • Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” table with 2 chairs • Visibility Perks: • Company logo on printed & digital event materials • Logo featured on AUC Inc. social media pages • Special Recognition: • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram) • Sponsor Swag: 2 AUC Inc. t-shirts & 2 custom mugs

Empowerment Sponsor
$2,000

⭐ Support the Cause & Shine Bright! ⭐ • Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” table with 2 chairs • Brand Recognition: • Logo on printed & digital event materials • Listed as Silver Sponsor on social media • Special Recognition: • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram)

Family Champion Sponsor
$1,500

🥉 Be a Part of Something Special! 🥉 • Brand Recognition: • Logo on printed & digital event materials • Listed as a Bronze Sponsor on social media • Social Media Shoutout: • Custom “Thank You” post on Facebook & Instagram

Community Champion Sponsor
$1,000

💙 Make an Impact & Gain Visibility! 💙 • Logo placement on event flyers and digital marketing materials • Listed as a Community Champion Sponsor on our social media • Shout-out on Facebook & Instagram

Advocate Partner Sponsor
$750

👐 Show Your Support & Get Recognized! 👐 • Small business logo included in digital event promotions • Business name listed on our social media sponsor section • Social media thank-you post with sponsor tag

Friend of Autism Acceptance
$500

💜 Every Contribution Counts! 💜 • Name listed on event social media as a Friend of AUC • Special group appreciation post on Facebook & Instagram

Community Supporter
$250
🌟 Affordable Recognition! 🌟 • Business or individual name featured in an exclusive sponsor thank-you post on our social media pages
Honor a Loved One
$100
💙 Dedicate Your Donation in Honor of Someone Special! 💙 • Honor a loved one with their name displayed on a tribute banner at the event • Their name will also be included in a social media tribute post
Add a donation for Autism Urban Connections Inc

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