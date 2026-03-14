Autism Urban Connections Inc. 10th Annual Autism Acceptance Fun Day

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About this event
✨ Maximum Exposure & Recognition! ✨ • Prime Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” premium table with 2 chairs in a high-traffic area • Exclusive VIP Branding: • Featured as a Platinum Community Impact Sponsor on all printed & digital event materials • Large company logo on event banners & flyers • Logo placement on our social media cover photo • Special Recognition: • Live mention & shout-out by the Emcee • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram) • Premium Sponsor Swag: 4 AUC Inc. t-shirts & 4 custom mugs • Media Feature: Your company tagged & featured in an event highlight video
❤️ Show Your Support & Make an Impact! ❤️ • Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” table with 2 chairs • Visibility Perks: • Company logo on printed & digital event materials • Logo featured on AUC Inc. social media pages • Special Recognition: • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram) • Sponsor Swag: 2 AUC Inc. t-shirts & 2 custom mugs
⭐ Support the Cause & Shine Bright! ⭐ • Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” table with 2 chairs • Brand Recognition: • Logo on printed & digital event materials • Listed as Silver Sponsor on social media • Special Recognition: • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram)
🥉 Be a Part of Something Special! 🥉 • Brand Recognition: • Logo on printed & digital event materials • Listed as a Bronze Sponsor on social media • Social Media Shoutout: • Custom “Thank You” post on Facebook & Instagram
💙 Make an Impact & Gain Visibility! 💙 • Logo placement on event flyers and digital marketing materials • Listed as a Community Champion Sponsor on our social media • Shout-out on Facebook & Instagram
👐 Show Your Support & Get Recognized! 👐 • Small business logo included in digital event promotions • Business name listed on our social media sponsor section • Social media thank-you post with sponsor tag
💜 Every Contribution Counts! 💜 • Name listed on event social media as a Friend of AUC • Special group appreciation post on Facebook & Instagram
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