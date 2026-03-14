Autism Urban Connections Inc. 10th Annual Autism Acceptance Fun Day

💙 Dedicate Your Donation in Honor of Someone Special! 💙 • Honor a loved one with their name displayed on a tribute banner at the event • Their name will also be included in a social media tribute post

💙 Dedicate Your Donation in Honor of Someone Special! 💙 • Honor a loved one with their name displayed on a tribute banner at the event • Their name will also be included in a social media tribute post

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