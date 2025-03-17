Autism Urban Connections Inc. 9th Annual Autism Acceptance Fun Day

✨ Maximum Exposure & Recognition! ✨
• Prime Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” premium table with 2 chairs in a high-traffic area
• Exclusive VIP Branding:
• Featured as a Platinum Sponsor on all printed & digital event materials
• Large company logo on event banners & flyers
• Logo placement on our website & social media cover photo
• Special Recognition:
• Live mention & shout-out by the Emcee
• Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram)
• Premium Sponsor Swag: 4 AUC Inc. t-shirts & 4 custom mugs
• Media Feature: Your company tagged & featured in an event highlight video
Heart of Gold Sponsor
$3,000
❤️ Show Your Support & Make an Impact! ❤️
• Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” table with 2 chairs
• Visibility Perks:
• Company logo on printed & digital event materials
• Logo featured on AUC Inc. website & social media pages
• Special Recognition:
• Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram)
• Sponsor Swag: 2 AUC Inc. t-shirts & 2 custom mugs
Silver Lining Sponsor
$2,000
⭐ Support the Cause & Shine Bright! ⭐
• Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” table with 2 chairs
• Brand Recognition:
• Logo on printed & digital event materials
• Listed as Silver Sponsor on website & social media
• Special Recognition:
• Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram)
Bronze Buddy Sponsor
$1,500
🥉 Be a Part of Something Special! 🥉
• Brand Recognition:
• Logo on printed & digital event materials
• Listed as a Bronze Sponsor on website & social media
• Social Media Shoutout:
• Custom “Thank You” post on Facebook & Instagram
Community Champion
$1,000
💙 Make an Impact & Gain Visibility! 💙
• Logo placement on event flyers and digital marketing materials
• Listed as a Community Champion Sponsor on our website & social media
• Shout-out on Facebook & Instagram
Advocate Ally
$750
👐 Show Your Support & Get Recognized! 👐
• Small business logo included in digital event promotions
• Business name listed on our website & social media sponsor section
• Social media thank-you post with sponsor tag
Friend of AUC
$500
💜 Every Contribution Counts! 💜
• Name listed on event website & social media as a Friend of AUC
• Special group appreciation post on Facebook & Instagram
Supporter Spotlight
$250
🌟 Affordable Recognition! 🌟
• Business or individual name featured in an exclusive sponsor thank-you post on our social media pages
Honor a Loved One
$100
💙 Dedicate Your Donation in Honor of Someone Special! 💙
• Honor a loved one with their name displayed on a tribute banner at the event
• Their name will also be included in a social media tribute post
