Autism Urban Connections Inc

Hosted by

Autism Urban Connections Inc

About this event

Autism Urban Connections Inc. 9th Annual Autism Acceptance Fun Day

328 Mansion St

Pittsburgh, PA 15207, USA

Platinum Puzzle Partner
$3,500
✨ Maximum Exposure & Recognition! ✨ • Prime Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” premium table with 2 chairs in a high-traffic area • Exclusive VIP Branding: • Featured as a Platinum Sponsor on all printed & digital event materials • Large company logo on event banners & flyers • Logo placement on our website & social media cover photo • Special Recognition: • Live mention & shout-out by the Emcee • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram) • Premium Sponsor Swag: 4 AUC Inc. t-shirts & 4 custom mugs • Media Feature: Your company tagged & featured in an event highlight video
Heart of Gold Sponsor
$3,000
❤️ Show Your Support & Make an Impact! ❤️ • Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” table with 2 chairs • Visibility Perks: • Company logo on printed & digital event materials • Logo featured on AUC Inc. website & social media pages • Special Recognition: • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram) • Sponsor Swag: 2 AUC Inc. t-shirts & 2 custom mugs
Silver Lining Sponsor
$2,000
⭐ Support the Cause & Shine Bright! ⭐ • Event Presence: One reserved 6’x30” table with 2 chairs • Brand Recognition: • Logo on printed & digital event materials • Listed as Silver Sponsor on website & social media • Special Recognition: • Custom “Thank You” social media post (Facebook & Instagram)
Bronze Buddy Sponsor
$1,500
🥉 Be a Part of Something Special! 🥉 • Brand Recognition: • Logo on printed & digital event materials • Listed as a Bronze Sponsor on website & social media • Social Media Shoutout: • Custom “Thank You” post on Facebook & Instagram
Community Champion
$1,000
💙 Make an Impact & Gain Visibility! 💙 • Logo placement on event flyers and digital marketing materials • Listed as a Community Champion Sponsor on our website & social media • Shout-out on Facebook & Instagram
Advocate Ally
$750
👐 Show Your Support & Get Recognized! 👐 • Small business logo included in digital event promotions • Business name listed on our website & social media sponsor section • Social media thank-you post with sponsor tag
Friend of AUC
$500
💜 Every Contribution Counts! 💜 • Name listed on event website & social media as a Friend of AUC • Special group appreciation post on Facebook & Instagram
Supporter Spotlight
$250
🌟 Affordable Recognition! 🌟 • Business or individual name featured in an exclusive sponsor thank-you post on our social media pages
Honor a Loved One
$100
💙 Dedicate Your Donation in Honor of Someone Special! 💙 • Honor a loved one with their name displayed on a tribute banner at the event • Their name will also be included in a social media tribute post

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!